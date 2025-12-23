Editor's Review The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has published a list of 28 Approved Training Organizations (ATOs) licensed to offer aviation-related courses in the country.

In a notice on Tuesday, December 23, KCAA noted that the approved institutions collectively offer a wide range of aviation programmes, including pilot training, flight instruction, operations and dispatch, and aircraft maintenance.

Most of the approved schools are based at Wilson Airport, Nairobi, with others spread across Embakasi, Malindi, Mombasa, Nanyuki and Nyahururu.

Among the approved institutions is the East African School of Aviation, which offers Flight Operations and Dispatch (FOD), Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence (AMEL) courses and is located along Old Airport Road in Embakasi.

The Kenya School of Flying, operating from Wilson Airport, Malindi Airport and Orly Airpark, offers Private Pilot Licence (PPL), Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL), multi-engine training, Instrument Rating (IR) and Flight Instructor Rating (FIR).

Standards Aviation, based at Wilson Airport, provides PPL, CPL, ATPL and FIR courses.

The Flight Training Centre, with facilities at Wilson Airport and Nyaribo Airstrip in Mombasa, offers PPL(A), CPL(A), ATPL, FIR and multi-engine instrument rating programmes.

Ninety Nines Flying School, also at Wilson Airport, offers PPL, CPL, multi-engine, IR, FIR and FOD courses, while Proactive Air Services provides PPL, CPL, multi-engine and IR training from the same location.

AerolinK Flight Centre Limited offers PPL and CPL courses at Wilson Airport.

Kenya Aeronautical College Flying School, operating from Wilson Airport and Malindi Airport, provides PPL, CPL, multi-engine IR and FOD courses.

Aerofase African Consultants, located at Wilson Airport, specializes in FOD training while Nairobi Flight Training, also at Wilson Airport, offers PPL, CPL, ATPL ground school and IR courses.

Westrift Aviation Limited, based at Wilson Airport, provides PPL, CPL, ATPL, IR, FOD and FIR courses.

File image of KCAA Director-General Emile Arao

On the other hand, Capital Connect Aviation Supplies offers PPL, CPL, FOD and IR training, while Pegasus Flyers (EA) Limited provides PPL and CPL programmes, both at Wilson Airport.

KQ Pride Centre, located at Kenya Airways headquarters in Embakasi, offers FOD training, while Think Aviation Training, based at Wilson Airport, also provides FOD courses.

Flitestar Academy at Wilson Airport offers PPL, CPL, FIR, Single Engine Instrument Rating (SEIR) and FOD courses while Mt Kenya Flight School, located in Nanyuki, provides PPL and CPL training.

Global Quality and Safety Solutions, ALS Limited Training Organization and Aviedge Consultants Limited are all based at Wilson Airport, offering FOD, PPL and CPL, and Flight Operations Officer (FOO) courses, respectively.

Eagle-Wings Limited, located at Skyward House within Wilson Airport, also offers FOO training.

This comes months after KCAA announced the resumption of examinations after a temporary suspension that was put in place to allow for a system upgrade.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 24, KCAA Director General Emile Arao explained that candidates affected during the suspension period had already been rescheduled and new dates assigned.

"Kenya Civil Aviation Authority wishes to update candidates and stakeholders on the resumption of examinations following the temporary suspension to allow for a system upgrade.

"All candidates whose bookings were cancelled during the suspension have been contacted and rescheduled, with new examination dates commencing on Tuesday, 23rd September 2025.

"Candidates with pending bookings without invoices have also been contacted, rescheduled and their invoices are currently being processed," he said.

Arao also addressed the progress of the new automated system, noting that while it has not yet gone live, candidates will continue accessing services through manual bookings.

"While the booking process was expected to transition to the automated system, the process has not yet gone live.

"ICT is finalizing the system upgrade and will advise on a launch date. In the interim, manual booking will continue to ensure uninterrupted service to candidates," he added.