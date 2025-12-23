Editor's Review Former Likuyani Member of Parliament Enoch Kibunguchy Wamalwa has passed away after a long battle with illness.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 23, Lugari Member of Parliament Nabii Nabwera confirmed Kibunguchy’s death, saying he passed on at a hospital in Eldoret.

Nabwera mourned the former MP, as a man with whom he shared many moments of reflection and guidance.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and elder, Hon. Dr. Enock Wamalwa Kibunguchy, the former Member of Parliament for Likuyani Constituency. Receiving this news has left a heavy weight on my heart, as I mourn not just a leader, but a man I knew personally and shared many moments of reflection and guidance with.

“Dr. Kibunguchy was born on 20th August 1953 and passed on peacefully at an Eldoret hospital after a prolonged illness. His departure marks the end of a life devoted selflessly to service and the upliftment of his people,” said Nabwera.

File image of the late Enoch Wamalwa Kibunguchy.

The Lugari MP noted that Kibunguchy served with quiet determination and integrity in every role he held.

“What stands out most for me is his passion for education. He believed deeply that knowledge was the greatest equaliser, and he translated this belief into action by initiating and supporting the establishment of several schools from the ground up.

“Today, thousands of learners walk through doors that exist because he dared to dream for them,” Nabwera added.

Kibunguchy first served as a member of parliament for Lugari from 2003 and 2007, succeeding the late Cyrus Jirongo.

Following the subdivision of the constituency, he became the founding MP for Likuyani and served two consecutive terms between 2013 and 2022.

This comes days after his predecessor in Lugari, Jirongo, passed away in a tragic road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred after his car collided head-on with a public service vehicle (PSV) bus belonging to Climax Company Limited.

A postmortem examination conducted on the body of the late Jirongo revealed that he died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 17, Jirongo’s family pathologist Joseph Ndung’u revealed that the former MP had severe injuries in the chest, abdomen, spinal cord, and legs.

“As a result of our examination, we formed an opinion that the late Cyrus Jirongo died as a result of a crush injury to the chest, abdomen and also a spinal injury due to blunt force trauma,” said Ndung’u.