Political strategist Pauline Njoroge has revealed that she intends to contest for an elective county position in Nairobi in the 2027 general election.

In an interview on Tuesday, December 23, Njoroge stated that she plans to vie for a county-level position in Nairobi in 2027 but will announce further details about the specific seat at a later date.

She went on to express concern that the current leadership lacks an effective and people-oriented plan for the capital.

"I'm going to vie in Nairobi for a county post. I'll communicate that in due time. Nairobi needs a new plan because the plan that currently exists or whatever those in power imagine is the plan is not working for the people," she said.

Njoroge further explained that her motivation is rooted in the need for a fresh, service-driven approach to governing Nairobi, adding that she wants to actively participate in a team that can turn such a vision into tangible results for residents.

"We need a new plan for Nairobi, people-focused and service delivery-focused. And I want to be part of a team that actually delivers that plan, that new plan for Nairobi," she added.

File image of Pauline Njoroge

This comes months after Njoroge dismissed a viral poster shared by Moses Kuria announcing his bid for the Jubilee Party Secretary General position.

In a statement on Monday, June 16, Njoroge urged Jubilee Party members to disregard the poster, terming it as propaganda.

"Please disregard the poster being circulated by a certain advisor in government, claiming that he is vying for a leadership position within the Jubilee Party.

"This narrative is entirely self-authored and has no basis in fact or process. It is propaganda, and I urge our members not to be misled," read the statement in part.

Njoroge noted that bona fide officials of the Jubilee Party will be gazetted following a court ruling that upheld the resolutions of the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) held on 22nd May 2023.

"Any legitimate changes to the party’s leadership will be undertaken by this NEC. Only those who have demonstrated loyalty and commitment to the Jubilee Party will be considered for leadership, not individuals who have been leading political formations whose values are at odds with ours," she stated.

Further, Njoroge said they are committed to rebuilding the former ruling party and will work with like-minded opposition parties and leaders.

"Let us not be distracted by those seeking to regain lost relevance after losing favor with their masters, by clinging to a party they once abandoned and opposed," she added.