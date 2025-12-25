Editor's Review Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has shared a heartwarming message with Kenyans as they mark the Christmas season.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has shared a heartwarming message with Kenyans as they mark the Christmas season.

In a message posted on X on Thursday, December 25, Kenyatta extended his wishes of peace, joy, and God’s blessings to the nation as Kenyans celebrated Christmas Day.

"As we mark this Christmas season, I extend my sincere wishes of peace, joy, and God’s blessings to you and your families. May this festive period remind us of the values that unite us, love, unity, compassion, and hope for a brighter future," the former Head of State said.

Kenyatta urged Kenyans to exercise caution on the roads as they travel to be with their loved ones.

"As many travel to be with loved ones, I urge all to exercise caution on our roads. Let us be patient, obey traffic rules, and remember that no journey is worth a life. Together, let us commit to arriving safely.

"Looking ahead, I wish you a prosperous New Year 2026, filled with unity, peace, and mutual respect for the good of our beloved nation. Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year to you all," the former President stated.

File Image of NTSA and traffic officers during a past enforcement exercise along a highway.



At the same time, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensified its road safety enforcement operations following a wave of fatal traffic crashes reported across multiple counties during the festive season.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 24, NTSA confirmed that fatal road accidents have been recorded in various parts of the country, including Kakamega, Bungoma, Nakuru, Nyeri, Siaya, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Narok, Kisii, Turkana, and Uasin Gishu Counties.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," NTSA stated, reaffirming its commitment to road safety during the festive season," NTSA said in a statement.