Editor's Review Kenya’s political landscape in 2025 was marked by far-reaching developments that redefined alliances, reshaped power centres, and tested the country’s democratic institutions.

Kenya’s political landscape in 2025 was marked by far-reaching developments that redefined alliances, reshaped power centres, and tested the country’s democratic institutions.

From high-stakes by-elections and historic political agreements to party realignments, impeachments, and Cabinet shake-ups, the year stood out as one of intense political activity and recalibration.

These events not only influenced electoral outcomes but also signalled shifting political loyalties ahead of the 2027 contests, while raising critical questions around governance, accountability, and human rights.

In this article, Nairobileo.co.ke highlights seven key political developments that shaped Kenya in 2025.

November 27 By-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on November 27, 2025, conducted by-elections for Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in 15 wards, six National Assembly seats, Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja constituencies, and the Baringo County Senate seat.

The Kasipul, Mbeere North, and Malava contests were fiercely contested, with multiple candidates battling for the seats.

In Mbeere North, UDA’s Leonard Wa Muthende emerged victorious with 15,802 votes, narrowly defeating Newton Karish of DP, who garnered 15,308 votes.

In Malava, David Ndakwa of UDA won with 21,564 votes, beating DAP-K’s Seth Panyako.

In Kilifi County, Harrison Garama Kombe of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) clinched the Magarini seat with 17,999 votes, while in Mandera County, Hassan Ahmed Maalim of UDA won the Banissa Constituency seat with 10,431 votes.

Meanwhile, in Siaya County, ODM’s Moses Okoth secured the Ugunja seat with 9,447 votes, while Kasipul Constituency in Homa Bay County elected Boyd Were Ongondo of ODM with 16,819 votes.

Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) also made gains, winning three MCA seats in Narok Town, Kariobangi North, and Kisa East wards.

File image of an IEBC official opening a ballot box.

DCP Party Launch

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on May 15, 2025, officially launched his political outfit, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

The party was unveiled at its headquarters along Musa Gitau Road in Lavington, Nairobi.

“I made a promise to you that in May 2025, I would unveil a new political party whose philosophy resonates with you… We finally have a political party where every Kenyan is treated equally,” Gachagua said during the launch.

The DCP party symbol, a hand holding an ear, represents active listening to citizens. Its official colours are green, red, white, and black.

The party’s slogan is Skiza Wakenya (Listen to Kenyans), while its motto emphasises deliberate, sustained listening and genuine public engagement.

Following the launch, Gachagua named Cleophas Malala as interim deputy party leader.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi was appointed National Organising Secretary, while former Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru became National Women Leader.

File image of DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua

Kawira Mwangaza impeachment

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was removed from office on Friday, March 14, after the High Court upheld the Senate’s decision to impeach her from office.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that the petition tabled by Mwangaza did not meet the threshold required to quash the impeachment.

“The Gazette Notice No 10351 Volume CXXV1 No 130, dated 20th August, published on 21st August 2024, and issued by the respondent communicating the decision and the resolution of the senate to remove the petitioner from office as the Governor of Meru county by way of impeachment is affirmed,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

The Senate had impeached Governor Mwangaza in August 2024 over gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.

However, she moved to court to challenge the decision and was given interim conservatory orders that blocked her impeachment.

Mwangaza was replaced by her Deputy, Isaac Mutuma M'Ethingia, who was sworn into office on Monday, March 17, in an event held at Mwendantu Grounds in Meru County.

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

ODM-UDA Agreement

President William Ruto and the late ODM leader Raila Odinga on March 7 signed a 10-point Memorandum of Understanding between UDA and ODM.

The MoU was signed during an event in KICC, Nairobi, attended by ODM and UDA members.

The agreement included the full implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report, the promotion of inclusivity for all Kenyans regardless of ethnicity, religion, or geographic location, and the protection and strengthening of devolution.

The MoU also emphasised the need to promote and safeguard the livelihoods of young people, while noting that the display of opulence and arrogance by public officers must come to an end.

ODM and UDA also agreed to uphold the right to peaceful assembly and protest, ensure compensation for all pending claims of human rights abuses, and conduct an urgent audit of national borrowing and expenditure.

The agreement further called for an enhanced fight against corruption, an end to wastage of government resources, and the protection of the sovereignty of the people, the rule of law, and constitutionalism.

President William Ruto and Raila Odinga during the signing of the UDA-ODM MoU in March this year.

Gideon Moi & Ruto Meeting

President Ruto and KANU chairman Gideon Moi held a meeting at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, October 8 and discussed cooperation between their political formations.

Following the meeting, Moi dropped out of the Baringo senate by-election weeks after he had announced he would vie for the position.

Moi then hosted President Ruto at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County, where they met KANU representatives and local leaders from Nakuru and Baringo.

In a statement after hosting the Head of State, Moi underscored the need for unity and gratitude to his supporters in Baringo.

“We’ve elected to pursue the path of unity and shared purpose at this crucial point in our nation. As such, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Baringo for their support and for granting us a chance to move beyond our differences and mold a cohesive and prosperous nation," Moi said.

On his part, President Ruto said KANU, under Moi’s leadership, had agreed to collaborate with the Kenya Kwanza government to address key national challenges.

“Attended a KANU grassroots meeting, Kabarak, Nakuru County, where the party agreed to work with Kenya Kwanza under the broad-based government. Glad that KANU, under the leadership of Chairman Gideon Moi, will work with us to address the challenges facing our country," President Ruto.

File image of KANU Chair Gideon Moi and President William Ruto.

Justin Muturi Sacking

Justin Muturi was dismissed from the Cabinet by President Ruto on March 26, 2025, and was replaced by former Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku.

Speaking after being sacked, Muturi said he was fired over his firm stand on abductions and extra-judicial killings.

"There is no doubt that I was sacked because of my stand on the abductions and extrajudicial killings and not because of the so-called absconding of cabinet meetings."

"If their intention is to silence me, they have dialled the wrong number, for I will never tire of fighting for the rights of the People of Kenya," Muturi noted.

The former Public Service CS had missed several Cabinet meetings as he wanted the issue of abductions discussed in the meetings.

Before dismissing him from office, President Ruto criticised Muturi’s performance, particularly during his earlier tenure as Attorney General, describing him as ‘fairly incompetent’.

"I had a problem with the AG who was there; he was fairly incompetent. But I now have a very competent lady in that position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out in a matter of months," Ruto said.

File image of Justin Muturi.

Gachagua US Tour

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on July 9, in the company of his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, embarked on a tour to the United States.

Gachagua arrived in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington, D.C, on July 11, and was received warmly by Kenyans living in diaspora.

During the tour, Gachagua visited several states and cities, including Los Angeles, Southern California, Kansas City, Boston, Seattle, Washington, Texas, and Baltimore, Maryland.

He used the visit to criticise President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of human rights violations.

However, Gachagua cut short his tour on August 14 and announced he was returning to Kenya.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader explained he decided to end his stay early to assist his party in preparations for the November 27 by-elections.

"I regret being unable to visit the scheduled remaining States since I need to get back home to join our party, DCP, in preparation for the upcoming By-Elections in various parts of our country," said Gachagua.

He apologised to the organisers of his US tour and to Kenyans in the diaspora he had yet to meet, saying the remaining part of the tour has been rescheduled to 2026.