Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga has stated that the party remains strong and capable of producing a presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Thursday, December 25, Ruth said that ODM remains a major political force and that its growth depends on the dedication of its members to build on what Raila Odinga established over the years.

"‎As I have said previously, ODM is a big party, and it is upon us to make it bigger. It is entirely upon us as members to commit to making it bigger than what Raila left," she said.

Ruth went on to state that ODM has the capacity to field a presidential candidate in 2027 and openly presented herself as an option should the party fail to identify a suitable contender from within its ranks.

"‎This is a party capable of fronting a presidential candidate. To the ODM fraternity, if you don't find someone suitable within ODM ranks to go for the top seat in 2027, talk to me. I am here. This is a possibility," she added.

Ruth also condemned individuals she accused of attacking Raila's name shortly after his burial, saying such actions were disrespectful and damaging to the legacy he spent decades building.

"It is unfortunate that barely two months after laying Raila to rest, some characters are busy defaming his name and reputation he worked so hard to build over the years, on social media. Shame on you!" she further said.

This comes months after Ruth hinted at the possibility of a presidential bid in 2027 under the ODM Party.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 12, Ruth said she possesses the experience and vision required to seek the country’s top office.

"Nothing stops me from contesting for the presidency. I have all it takes. But first, I want to see a vibrant ODM that is a safe space for everyone," she said.

Ruth also addressed the question of Luo leadership following his passing.

She maintained that Raila had already put in place measures to ensure the community’s political and cultural continuity.

"Raila knew his time was near, and he worked to organize the community’s leadership. The Luo Nation is not lost. We must do what is in the people’s best interest," she added.

Ruth also dismissed claims that ODM had been left 'orphaned' after Raila’s death, terming such talk a betrayal of the party’s legacy and resilience.

She criticized remarks by Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi and his counterparts, Jared Okello and Mark Nyamita of Nyando and Uriri respectively, who had suggested that the Luo community and ODM members should submit to President William Ruto’s government.

"I have never seen a Luo who proudly calls himself an orphan and expects sympathy. Even in the days of Gor Mahia and Lwanda Magere, we were known to be fighters. When a leader goes down, another must rise. We don’t recoil into an orphan’s corner," she further said.

Ruth urged ODM supporters to reject self-pity and instead focus on revitalizing the movement that Raila built, noting that ODM must remain a strong national voice of accountability and reform.

"Yes, we are orphaned. But we must move forward. Poverty in your brother’s home cannot make you lose sleep, and our situation will not make President Ruto lose sleep. We must come out with a strong voice," she stated.