Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has gifted two three-bedroom houses to the mother of his late staff member and to a longtime employee.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, after the handover, Sudi said he was deeply moved by the pain experienced by the mother of his late staff member after losing her son, who had been a breadwinner for the family and worked as an IT professional in one of his businesses in Eldoret.

The lawmaker explained that witnessing her grief during the burial compelled him to make a commitment to secure her future by providing land and a permanent home.

"Mama Mungai's pain is real. Losing a child is like losing a part of yourself. Now the pain of losing a son is unbearable, it's a wound that doesn't heal easily. February this year, Peninah Manyara (Mama Mungai) lost her son who was a skilled IT professional working at one of my businesses in Eldoret.

"I saw the pain of a mother losing her breadwinner, that thing touched my soul and I promised during the burial to buy her land and build a house for her and her children," he said.

Sudi said the promise, made ten months earlier, had now been fulfilled, with the family set to relocate to a new home in Kapseret.

"10 months down the line, today I delivered on my promise. I delivered a 3 bedroom house. She'll be moving from Langas to Lemook, Kapseret, where I'll now call her my neighbour," he added.

File image of Oscar Sudi and Peninah Manyara, the mother of the MP's late staff member

Turning to the second beneficiary, Sudi recounted his first encounter with Hermstone Makam in Nairobi in 2011, saying their interaction marked the beginning of a working relationship built on trust, honesty, and dedication.

"When I met Hermstone Makam in 2011 on Riara Road in Nairobi, he was working on a construction site and asked me if he could volunteer to wash my car, and I agreed. I saw he was hardworking and honest, so I decided to take him in. I asked if he'd be willing to work for me because I saw he was a good person," he recalled.

Sudi explained that after observing Makam’s commitment, he supported his relocation to Eldoret, where he entrusted him with responsibilities at a time when the area was undeveloped.

"After monitoring him as he worked and washed my car for some time, I gave him fare and he relocated to Eldoret, Kapseret, where I'd moved before becoming an MP. He took care of my compound before I'd started building my home; the place was remote, didn't even have power. He waited patiently, doing daily chores like planting flowers and doing garden work as I built my house," he added.

Sudi said the employee’s loyalty over 14 years and his role in transforming the homestead motivated him to honour a long-standing promise by gifting him a home of his own.

"He did an exemplary job, and I made a promise that I'd help him have his own place one day. He's stood by me for 14 years, transforming the place where we stayed. Lately, I remembered our promise, so I gifted him a 3-bedroom house today. Because of his trust and honesty, I decided to reward him for his resilience, trustworthiness, and hard work," he concluded.

File image of Oscar Sudi with Hermstone Makam

This comes months after Sudi revealed that he and his friends raised Ksh45 million to purchase essential goods for distribution across the constituency.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, June 6, Sudi noted that the funds were privately mobilized and not sourced from public coffers.

The MP was quick to clarify that none of the funds came from the government, insisting that the initiative was a purely private effort.

"My friends and I talked and raised Ksh45 million which has been used to buy these goods. I want to make it clear that from the money raised, not even a shilling came from the government; not even a cent," he said.

Sudi also credited his resourcefulness and ability to mobilize support as a key reason for his continued empowerment.

"I have always said that I'm an 'engineer' and it is because of that that you have elected me for three terms; as an MP, I had to develop networks. That's why I was telling you to elect leaders who have networks," he added.