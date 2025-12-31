Editor's Review Junet directly challenged Sifuna's recent criticisms of fellow party leaders.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has launched a strong response to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna following his public apology to former President Uhuru Kenyatta at the burial of former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo.

In a bold social media post, Junet openly identified himself as the official spokesperson of what he termed the "washenzi" group within the ODM party, directly challenging Sifuna's recent criticisms of fellow party leaders.

"I shall be the spokesperson of the 'WASHENZI' Group in the Mighty ODM party. Without fear and favor, so help me God," Junet declared, tagging several prominent party members, including Hassan Ali Joho, Gladys Wanga, A.S Nassir, and Arati Simba.

The statement appears to be a direct reference to Sifuna's characterization of ODM leaders who have recently attacked the former president.

In another post, Junet emphasized his belief that genuine multiparty democracy in Kenya only thrives when ODM remains in opposition, stating, "And multiparty democracy thrives in Kenya only when ODM is in the opposition. The fools are few in Kenya.”

Junet's remarks come in response to Sifuna's apology at Jirongo's burial on Tuesday, December 30, where the Nairobi Senator addressed growing tensions within ODM over recent attacks on Uhuru Kenyatta by senior party officials.

During the burial ceremony in Kakamega County, Sifuna had expressed regret over insults directed at the former president by various ODM leaders, noting that they had forgotten Uhuru's substantial support for Raila Odinga's presidential campaigns.

"Because I'm still the ODM Secretary General, I want as the spokesperson to apologize to you, Uhuru Kenyatta, and ask for forgiveness on behalf of our Party for the insults you have been receiving from various ODM leaders," Sifuna stated.

"They have forgotten the much support you offered Raila Odinga when he vied for the presidency. Now they want to cut the hand that fed them."

The ODM Secretary General also defended himself against accusations that he was attempting to align the party with Uhuru, while criticizing those he claimed were courting ties with President William Ruto.

The internal party conflict stems from recent public criticism of the former president by top ODM officials, including party Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Junet Mohamed himself.

On December 28, while addressing a gathering in Homa Bay County attended by President Ruto, Governor Wanga accused Uhuru of using party insiders to create divisions within ODM.

"We have respect for President Uhuru Kenyatta. However, if you want to destroy the ODM Party by sending wheeler-dealers to us, then we reject your plans. We will not take that matter lightly, as we will deal with it perpendicularly," Wanga had warned.