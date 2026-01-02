Editor's Review Rigathi Gachagua described Muhia as a loving father and a pillar of the Kipipiri community.

Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia has lost her father.

In a condolence statement by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday, January 2, it was revealed that Mr. John Muhia Njoroge passed away after a prolonged battle with kidney failure.

Gachagua expressed deep sadness over the passing of Mr. Njoroge, describing him as a loving father and a pillar of the Kipipiri community.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing on of Mr. John Muhia Njoroge, loving dad to the Kipipiri Member of Parliament Hon. Wanjiku Muhia," Gachagua said in his statement.

The former Deputy President praised the late Njoroge for his courage and resilience, noting that he had been battling kidney failure for twelve years before his death.

Read More Veteran Mt Kenya Jubilee MP Concedes Defeat

"The late Njoroge Muhia demonstrated courage and great resilience in life, having had a twelve-year battle with kidney failure," Gachagua noted.

He further described Mr. Njoroge as a champion of the Kipipiri community and a family man who played a crucial role in nurturing the leadership qualities demonstrated by his daughter, MP Wanjiku Muhia, and her siblings.

"The people of Kipipiri have lost a champion and a family man who brought forth a great leader Hon. Wanjiku Muhia and her siblings have demonstrated," the statement read.

Gachagua extended his condolences to the Muhia family and the people of Kipipiri, praying for comfort and strength during this difficult period.

"My family and I send our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Njoroge Muhia and the people of Kipipiri on this painful loss. I pray for peace and strength during this difficult moment. May you find comfort and courage in the Lord God to bear this grief," he said.

"May the Almighty God rest the Soul of Mr. Njoroge Muhia in eternal peace and perpetual light shine upon him forever."

File image of Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia.

Four days ago, Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya announced the death of his mother, who had also been battling a lengthy illness.

Former Devolution and Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera confirmed the sad news, stating that he had reached out to the legislator to offer his sympathies.

"I spoke with Hon. James Gakuya today to convey my sincere condolences following the passing of his dear mother after a long illness. I extended my heartfelt sympathies to him and his family during this painful moment," Nyakera said.

Kinyua Wairatu, Director of Maono Lands Limited, also mourned the loss, describing it as a difficult moment for the entire Embakasi North constituency.