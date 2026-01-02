Editor's Review Kasmuel McOure has called out the ODM Party media team, accusing them of misrepresenting internal party positions in a manner that exposes party leader Oburu Oginga to public ridicule.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, McOure faulted the reporting and framing of the matter, arguing that it mischaracterizes a constitutional position as a personal ambition.

"This is wrong reporting, deliberately framed to expose our Party Leader Oburu Oginga to public ridicule. The matter is constitutional, not personal. The ODM Party Constitution is clear, and Dr. Oburu Oginga is merely restating its provisions. He is the Party’s Presidential candidate," he said.

McOure further accused the Secretary General, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, of failing to clarify the constitutional facts and instead focusing on external optics.

"These are the facts the Secretary General ought to clarify. Instead, Sifuna is preoccupied with appeasing our detractors, as his camp prepares to unveil a new political vehicle in March," he added.

In its own statement, the ODM party outlined what it said was the official position expressed by Oburu Oginga regarding the 2027 presidential election and the party’s constitution

"Party Leader Oburu Oginga says he will vie for the Presidency against President William Ruto in the 2027 general election should the party decide to field a candidate. He says the party constitution is clear on who should be the presidential candidate and urged anyone else in the party wishing to vie for presidency to do so outside the ODM party," the statement read.

This comes weeks after the State Department for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development has announced a new partnership with ODM Youth League member Kasmuel McOure.

In a statement on Thursday, December 18, 2025, MSMEs Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni said the government is seeking to widen the reach and impact of her department by working closely with youth-led structures.

She noted that the collaboration with McOure is intended to ensure young people receive timely and relevant information that can help them improve their economic prospects.

"To expand the reach and impact of our State Department, we look forward to collaborating with Kasmuel McOure, the convener of the Broad-Based Youth Front, to ensure that more young people can access timely information, opportunities, and tools that support their economic empowerment," she said.

Mang’eni explained that the partnership will focus on promoting key government programs that support youth-led enterprises and MSMEs.

She said the goal is to increase awareness and participation in initiatives that provide financing, infrastructure, and enterprise development support.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to deepen youth awareness and uptake of key government initiatives, including the Hustle Fund, NYOTA Project and shared User Spaces under Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) that enable MSMEs to engage in value addition, scale their enterprises, and create sustainable livelihoods," she added.