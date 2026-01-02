Editor's Review The Ministry of Education has announced adjustments to the Grade 10 Senior School placement process, opening a new window for learners and parents seeking revisions.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos confirmed that the first revision of placements has already been concluded and that learners who have been placed can now access their joining instructions online.

"The first revision of placements to Grade 10 of Senior School was completed on 29th December, 2025. Joining instructions for learners already placed have been accessible on the placement portal ([www.placement.education.go.ke](http://www.placement.education.go.ke)) effective 30th December, 2025," the statement read.

Migos further announced that learners who are dissatisfied with their current placement will be given another chance to request a review within a specified period.

"As earlier indicated, interested learners will have a further opportunity to apply for review of their placement from 6th January, 2026, to 9th January, 2026," the statement added.

Migos explained that the second review phase is intended to allow families to formally justify why a learner’s placement should be reconsidered, provided the reasons given can be verified.

"The revision will provide parents, guardians and learners the opportunity to provide legitimate and verifiable grounds to justify a reconsideration of the initial or revised placement," the statement further read.

Ogamba also explained that the review mechanism has been structured to protect learners’ right to education, make effective use of available school resources, and respond to genuine placement challenges through accessible channels.

"In order to ensure unhindered access to education and enhance optimal utilization of available resources while addressing genuine outstanding placement needs, requests for further review may be initiated through the learner's Junior School or at the Senior School of interest," the statement continued.

File image of Julius Ogamba Migos

Migos also clarified that all applications for placement review must follow established procedures and be submitted by school heads through the official system to ensure consistency and accountability.

"The requests shall be submitted by the Head of Institution through the placement portal and duly processed in accordance with the protocols that have already been issued by the Ministry," the statement concluded.

At the same time, Migos announced the release of capitation funds for the first term of the 2026 academic year.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, he confirmed that the disbursement covers learners in all public basic education institutions.

"The Government has today released Ksh44,245,066,500.85 (forty-four billion, two hundred and forty-five million, sixty-six thousand, five hundred shillings and eighty-five cents only), as capitation for Term 1 for learners in all public basic education institutions," the statement read.

Migos explained that the funds have been distributed across different levels of basic education to address the specific needs of learners at each stage.

"The amount has been apportioned as follows across the various levels of basic education: Free Primary Education (Ksh3,703,074,646.10); Free Day Junior School Education (Ksh14,459,193,520.00); and Free Day Secondary Education (Ksh26,082,798,334.75.)," the statement added.

Ogamba noted that the release of capitation funds will support school operations as the first term begins, while also guiding the reporting schedule for learners transitioning to senior schools.

"The release of capitation funds will facilitate the seamless conduct of school activities in the new term, starting on 5th January, 2026, with Grade 10 learners expected to report to their respective Senior Schools starting 12th January, 2026," the statement further read.

To address concerns over school fees at the senior school level, Migos said the ministry has clarified the financing framework to ensure stability for parents and learners.

"To ensure clarity on the financing framework for senior schools, the Ministry has issued a circular dated 2nd January, 2026, affirming that fees payable by learners in senior schools remain unchanged, and that the Government will continue to provide capitation at the rate of Ksh22,244 per learner per year," the statement explained.

Migos also issued a warning to school administrators on the management of public funds, stressing accountability and adherence to government policy.

"School heads and principals are directed to ensure prudent use of these public resources entrusted to their care for the benefit of learners, and to desist from imposing any extra levies or fees. As a Ministry, we will deal firmly with any verified cases of misappropriation of resources and the imposition of extra levies or fees," the statement read.