Kenya’s presence at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco has extended beyond the players on the pitch. A quartet of Kenyan match officials, led by senior referee Peter Waweru Kamaku were selected to officiate at Africa’s flagship football tournament, underscoring the country’s growing influence in continental officiating.

Waweru, a senior lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and a holder of a PhD in Pure Mathematics, was among the referees chosen by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to oversee matches at the 35th edition of the tournament staged across multiple cities in Morocco.

His appointment as centre referee highlights both his experience and the trust placed in him at the highest levels of African football officiating.

On December 26, 2025, Waweru took charge of the Group B match between Angola and Zimbabwe at the Stade de Marrakech, along with a team of Kenyan officials that included Gilbert Cheruiyot as first assistant referee and Stephen Yiembe as second assistant referee.

The appointment was a significant moment for the trio, especially as Waweru has previously featured at major tournaments. His extensive experience includes officiating at past AFCON tournaments and other high-profile CAF competitions; credentials that have seen him become one of Kenya’s most respected referees.

Alongside Waweru, Cheruiyot and Yiembe have played key roles in officiating at AFCON 2025. Cheruiyot, a FIFA-listed assistant referee since 2013, has a long history in both domestic and international football, having risen through the Kenyan Premier League and featuring at earlier editions of AFCON.

Cheruiyot’s journey from local grassroots officiating to the African continental stage reflects not only personal dedication but also the strides Kenyan referees continue to make within CAF’s refereeing ranks.

Meanwhile, Yiembe’s presence as a second assistant referee adds further depth to Kenya’s officiating contingent, continuing his trend of representing East African officials at major tournaments.

Completing the Kenyan quartet at AFCON 2025 is Engineer Dickens Mimisa, who was appointed among the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) for the tournament. His role in the Egypt vs South Africa Group B match reflects the increasing reliance on technology and video review in modern football officiating.

The presence of four Kenyan officials at AFCON 2025 marks a proud milestone for the country’s refereeing cadre. CAF’s selection of this team reflects confidence in Kenya’s standards of officiating and continued progress on the continental stage.

This selection did not happen overnight. Kenyan referees have been steadily building their credentials through consistent performance in domestic leagues, CAF club competitions, and international assignments.

Prior to the AFCON tournament, Kenyan referees were part of CAF’s preparatory programmes, designed to ensure match officials are physically and technically ready for the demands of Africa’s premier tournament.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on December 21, 2025, in Morocco and is scheduled to run until January 18, 2026, featuring 24 national teams competing across multiple cities, including Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier, and Fez.

This edition has seen a high level of participation from elite match officials across Africa, all selected by CAF to ensure high-quality officiating throughout the tournament.

The competition’s scale and reach make it not just a football spectacle but also a platform for referees and officials to demonstrate their expertise on one of the continent’s biggest stages.

As the tournament progresses, the spotlight on Kenya’s referees will remain bright. Their appointments at AFCON 2025 serve as both recognition of past performance and trust in their ability to uphold the integrity of the game.