Editor's Review Rescue operations were launched immediately.

Several people have been reported dead, and several others injured after a catastrophic collision between a matatu and a trailer along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

The accident, which involved a Great Rift 14-seater matatu and a trailer, occurred at the Kikopey area in Gilgil on Saturday, January 3.

According to eyewitness accounts, the crash was caused by brake failure on the truck, resulting in devastating consequences.

Images seen by Nairobi Leo show the front part of the trailer completely damaged, with the matatu sustaining severe damage in the impact.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with emergency response teams working to evacuate victims from the wreckage.

The exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed, though fears are rising over numerous fatalities given the severity of the collision.

Traffic has built up significantly along the highway as authorities manage the scene and conduct rescue operations.

File image of the Kikopey accident.

This latest accident comes just a day after another fatal crash along Mombasa Road at Katumani near Konza City claimed six lives.

In that incident, which occurred on Friday, a bus collided with a matatu, leaving six passengers dead at the scene and seven others critically injured.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti confirmed that the injured victims were evacuated to Machakos Level 5 Hospital for specialized medical care.

Governor Ndeti had urged all motorists to exercise heightened caution on the roads as schools reopened for Term One, warning of increased traffic volumes expected across the country.

Earlier in the week, along the Meru-Nanyuki highway, four people lost their lives in a horrific collision on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 1 a.m. in the Timau area when a Toyota Hilux pickup, traveling at high speed towards Nanyuki, suffered a mechanical failure after its right front tyre detached while the vehicle was in motion.

The driver of the Hilux lost control following the tyre detachment, resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming Probox.

Two passengers in the pickup died instantly at the scene, while the Probox driver and a female passenger also succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Four other occupants from both vehicles sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.