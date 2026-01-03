Editor's Review Craig, one of the few remaining super tuskers in Africa, died aged 54.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced the death of an old tusker in the Amboseli National Park.

The 54-year-old elephant breathed its last Saturday morning, January 3.

"Early this morning, Amboseli National Park, Kenya, and indeed the world, lost a true icon. Craig, the legendary super tusker famed for its immense, ground-sweeping tusks and calm, dignified presence, passed on at the age of 54," the KWS said in a statement.

The legendary tusker, named Craig, was born in 1972 to Cassandra of the CB family.

It was recognised among the few elephants in Africa belonging to the class of the last surviving super tuskers, a rare group of bull elephants distinguished by tusks each exceeding 45 kilograms (100 pounds).

With only a few left in existence, he stood as a living symbol of the continent’s natural legacy.

Craig sired several calves, passing on both his formidable lineage and his gentle temperament to future generations.

In addition to his immense tusks, Craig was cherished for his exceptionally tranquil disposition.

"He appeared to understand its place in the world, often pausing patiently as visitors photographed and filmed him. Widely documented and admired globally, he became a true ambassador of Amboseli and a symbol of what successful conservation looks like," the KWS wrote.

The elephant's death came four years after it was adopted by East African Breweries Limited (EABL) through the Tusker brand, reflecting his worldwide appeal.

KWS attributed Craig's long life to the cooperation between the agency and conservationists who supported it throughout its life.

The collaboration cushioned Craig against attacks and poachers who might have run after his tusks.

"His long life and survival to such maturity were made possible through decades of dedicated protection by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), working in close collaboration with conservation partners and the local community," KWS said.

"Continuous monitoring, anti-poaching efforts, habitat protection, and community stewardship ensured that Craig lived freely and safely, demonstrating what collective commitment to wildlife conservation can achieve," the agency added.

Craig's death came two years after the death of another iconic tusker.

Edison, a large elephant, was discovered dead at the Westgate Conservancy in Samburu by experts from Save The Elephants in November 2023.

He was 37 years old when researchers came across his carcass.

Investigations into the circumstances suggested a possible poaching incident.

Born into the Royals family, Edison was recognised as a fierce wild bull but also remembered as a ‘mama’s boy’, often returning to visit his family even after dispersing from them.