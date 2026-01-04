Editor's Review Rigathi Gachagua has differed with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on when the united opposition should unveil their candidate to face President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, January 3 evening at Githurai, Kiambu County, Gachagua said the opposition should not be in a hurry to name their flag bearer.

Gachagua warned that if they announce their candidate early, the flagbearer could face prosecution from the government.

The DCP party leader suggested that the opposition name its candidate in December this year or January next year.

“Don’t rush us or pressure us to name our presidential candidate now. If we announce a candidate at this time, President Ruto will harass the candidate. We will unveil our candidate in December or January next year.”

The former DP said the principals in the united opposition will sit down and agree on a single candidate who will face off with President Ruto in the 2027 election.

“I want to assure you not to worry, we will field a single candidate to face William Ruto. I have stepped forward, Martha Karua has stepped forward, Matiang’i has stepped forward, Kalonzo has stepped forward, and Natembeya has stepped forward. We will consult and agree on one candidate,” Gachagua added.

This comes days after Kalonzo announced that the united opposition will unveil its 2027 presidential candidate in the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 30, the former vice president vowed to hold the united opposition team together.

“I make this commitment to you: by the first quarter of 2026, the name of our presidential candidate will be made known to Kenyans.

“I think it’s only fair that we work in that direction. I will personally do everything possible to hold our team together,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper leader added that the opposition will embark on a campaign trail to popularize their 2027 presidential flagbearer once they agree on who the candidate will be.