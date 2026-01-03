Editor's Review A war of words has erupted after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of misappropriating funds meant to pay election agents during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, January 3, Sifuna accused Junet of suddenly condemning former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s money despite having benefited from them during the election period.

He argued that most of ODM’s campaign financing came from the former president.

"Others freely benefited from Uhuru Kenyatta’s money and as Secretary General, I know this well. A large portion of the funds we used for the campaign came from Uhuru. But now, one reckless person has suddenly decided that Uhuru’s money is somehow wrong," he said.

Sifuna blamed Junet for allegedly pocketing funds meant for agents, claiming this failure enabled the current administration to defeat ODM.

"Let me ask you, Junet, on what day did Uhuru’s money become bad? Was it the day you were taking that money and not even bringing it to the party? When you were pocketing Uhuru’s money instead of paying agents, allowing the current administration to defeat us, and now we are crying outside government? If it were not for you, Junet, we would be in government today. You cannot intimidate me," he added.

In response, Junet issued a statement dismissing the accusations and described Sifuna as acting on behalf of Uhuru within ODM.

"I wish to respond to Senator Edwin Sifuna, the ODM Secretary General who moonlights for former President Uhuru Kenyatta within our party and who has challenged me to explain why agents in the 2022 General Election were neither paid nor present at their designated polling stations," he said.

Junet stated that the funds meant for election agents were not given to him or the party structures but were instead released by Uhuru to his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta a, who then appointed another individual to manage recruitment and payments.

"The answer is simple, clear and verifiable: Former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his blood brother, Muhoho Kenyatta. Muhoho Kenyatta then appointed one Mr. Peter Mburu to take charge of the recruitment and payment of agents," he claimed.

Junet further questioned Mburu's credentials of the, saying he claimed to have technological expertise to secure election results.

"Mr. Mburu presented himself as an IT expert, claiming he had the capacity to detect and prevent any manipulation of results by the IEBC," he added.

File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta

To reinforce his claim that Mburu remains closely linked to Uhuru, Junet cited recent travel involving the former president and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

"To date, Mr. Mburu remains an aide of Uhuru Kenyatta. Just this past weekend, Mburu traveled to Nigeria in the company of Uhuru Kenyatta and Kalonzo Musyoka—clear evidence that he is not a peripheral figure in these matters," he further said.

Junet also described how the handling of agents’ logistics was centralized in a highly restricted office, allegedly beyond the reach of most party leaders, including yhe late Raila Odinga.

He said the office was where decisions on agents’ payments and logistics were supposedly made.

"Around the time, Muhoho Kenyatta operated from an office in Westlands that was so restricted that even Raila Odinga, the party’s presidential candidate, could not access it freely.

"It is from this office — out of bounds for nearly all of us — that they claimed to handle the agents payments and other logistics. These are facts, not conjecture. I challenge Uhuru Kenyatta and Muhoho Kenyatta to publicly deny these facts," he explained.

Junet went on to allege that despite taking control of the process, no agents were actually deployed for Raila in key regions.

"The fact is once they took charge, they never procured any agents for Hon. Raila Odinga, not in Mt. Kenya and not in Luo Nyanza. It was a long con game," he stated.

Addressing suggestions that he betrayed Raila, Junet argued that his continued trust and elevation within Parliament contradicted such claims.

"Let the record also be set straight: Hon. Raila Odinga would have had no reason whatsoever to appoint me — Hon. Junet Mohammed — as the Leader of Minority in the National Assembly if I had truly betrayed him. For years, I handled all the delicate assignments from our late dear Party Leader with fidelity and diligence," he noted.

Junet called on all those named in the controversy, including Sifuna, to publicly account for their roles so Kenyans can judge who is responsible for ODM’s 2022 defeat.

"I now call upon Uhuru Kenyatta, Muhoho Kenyatta, Peter Mburu, and Senator Edwin Sifuna to come clean. Kenyans deserve the truth about the handling of agents’ money; who controlled it, who mishandled it, and then decide who cost us the election," he concluded.

This comes days after Junet called out Sifuna following his public apology to Uhuru at the burial of veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo on Tuesday, December 30.

In a social media post, Junet identified himself as the official spokesperson of what he termed the "washenzi" group within the ODM party, challenging Sifuna's recent criticisms of fellow party leaders.

"I shall be the spokesperson of the 'Washenzi' Group in the Mighty ODM party. Without fear and favor, so help me God," he declared.

In another post, Junet emphasized his belief that genuine multiparty democracy in Kenya only thrives when ODM remains in opposition.

"And multiparty democracy thrives in Kenya only when ODM is in the opposition. The fools are few in Kenya," he stated.

During the burial ceremony in Kakamega County, Sifuna expressed regret over insults directed at the former president by various ODM leaders, noting that they had forgotten Uhuru's substantial support for Raila's presidential campaigns.

"Because I'm still the ODM Secretary General, I want as the spokesperson to apologize to you, Uhuru Kenyatta, and ask for forgiveness on behalf of our Party for the insults you have been receiving from various ODM leaders.

"They have forgotten the much support you offered Raila Odinga when he vied for the presidency. Now they want to cut the hand that fed them," he stated.

Sifuna also defended himself against accusations that he was attempting to align the party with Uhuru, while criticizing those he claimed were courting ties with President William Ruto.