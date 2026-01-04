Editor's Review Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has announced a plan to propose EALA MP Winnie Odinga to be an ODM Deputy Party leader.

Speaking on Saturday, January 3, Aladwa said Winnie will first be co-opted into the Nairobi delegates committee to replace her late father, Raila Odinga, before being proposed for the Deputy Party leader position.

The Makadara lawmaker added that they will push for the ODM party to have four Deputy Party Leaders, with Winnie taking up the fourth slot.

“Raila Odinga was a Nairobi delegate, so I will propose that Winnie Odinga be included in that position as the Nairobi delegate in place of Raila. We will also propose having four deputy party leaders in the ODM party,” said Aladwa.

The ODM MP also dismissed concerns that Winnie Odinga’s entry into the party leadership could create the perception that the Odinga family is dominating the party.

File image of Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Aladwa said Winnie is different from her uncle, Oburu Odinga, who is the party leader, and her aunt, Ruth Odinga, who is a member of the Central Management Committee.

“There will be no problem because Winnie Odinga is not Ruth Odinga or Oburu Odinga. They are different individuals, different in name and in personality.

“The only thing they share is that they come from the same family, and that will not prevent them from getting a position in the party,” Aladwa added.

In August 2024, the ODM Party created a third slot for the Deputy Party Leader position following a Central Management Committee meeting chaired by the late ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The committee subsequently appointed governors Simba Arati and Abdulswamad Nassir and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as its deputy party leaders.

The ODM Deputy Party positions became vacant after Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya were appointed to the Cabinet by President William Ruto.

Meanwhile, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was picked to replace John Mbadi as the national chairman.