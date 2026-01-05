Editor's Review The website claims that users can win Ksh 9,000 through a simple questionnaire.

Kenya Railways Corporation has issued an urgent alert to the public regarding a fraudulent website that impersonates the state corporation, aiming to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.

In a notice on Monday, January 5, the corporation warned citizens of a new scam making the rounds, featuring a fraudulent page branded as "Kenya Railways Corporation - 2026 New Year Gift," dated January 5, 2026.

The fake site congratulates visitors and claims they can win Ksh9000 through a simple questionnaire.

The page, which bears Kenya Railways' branding and imagery, including photos of railway staff and trains, presents itself as an official New Year promotion from the corporation.

The scam begins with a "Congratulations!" message informing visitors that they have won a "Kenya Railways Corporation 2026 New Year reward activity."

The first question asks, "Do you know Kenya Railways Corporation?" with two options: "yes" or "no."

A week ago, the state-owned railway operator had already sounded the alarm over a fake job advertisement circulating on social media platforms.

The counterfeit recruitment notice, which bore Kenya Railways' logo and official branding, claimed to be recruiting for multiple positions as part of the corporation's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.

The fraudulent poster listed various vacancies, including managerial roles in sales, marketing, passenger services, and transport, as well as positions for security officers, nurses, data entry clerks, drivers, receptionists, and legal services managers.

The deceptive advertisement directed job seekers to submit their applications to an email address, [email protected], with a stated deadline of November 30, 2025, and promised that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted.

Kenya Railways quickly flagged the image as fake and urged the public to exercise caution.

"We wish to alert members of the public about a fake job advertisement doing the rounds on various social media platforms," the corporation stated in its December 29 notice. "We strongly advise job seekers to be cautious and verify any job adverts through our website: krc.co.ke."