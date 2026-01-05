Editor's Review Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has announced plans to lead a public commemoration marking the birthday of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has announced plans to lead a public commemoration marking the birthday of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the CS described the event as a moment to honour a lifetime defined by resilience, struggle, and purpose-driven leadership.

Joho said the gathering would celebrate Raila's life by highlighting how his experiences of hardship shaped his leadership and inspired courage among those who followed his path.

"This Wednesday, we will be coming together to honour and celebrate Baba Raila Amollo Odinga @80+1. His journey teaches us that resilience is not the absence of struggle but the courage to walk through it with purpose," he said.

Joho explained that Raila's influence extends beyond his own political career, arguing that his ideas live on through the people he mentored and the generations shaped by his philosophy of leadership.

"His vision did not end with him, it took root in the minds and hearts of those he mentored. In us, his ideals continue to breathe, reminding us that true leadership is measured not by years but by the generations it awakens," he added.

File image of Hassan Joho and Raila Odinga

This comes weeks after President William Ruto led Kenyans in a moment of silence in honour of Raila during the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

In his address during the Friday, December 12, event, Ruto invited Kenyans to observe a minute of silence to remember the former Prime Minister.

"I now respectfully urge all of us to join me in observing a one-minute silence in honour and remembrance of the honorable Raila Amolo Odinga and honour his sacrifice, service, and enduring legacy," he stated.

The stadium fell into silence for several seconds before Ruto continued with his speech.

The Head of State remembered Raila as a leader who devoted his life to the pursuit of freedom, justice, and peaceful coexistence.

"Raila devoted his life to the pursuit of freedom, justice, and peaceful co-existence. His courage, resilience, and unwavering belief in the power of the people shaped defining chapters of our national story and inspired generations to believe that change is possible," he added.