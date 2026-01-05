Editor's Review Industry gatekeepers must address corruption within the media as a matter of urgent public and professional concern

By Victor Bwire

Press freedom trends for the year 2025 in Kenya were largely disappointing, marked by average but deeply troubling experiences. While internal press freedom violation reports by media stakeholders in the country were relatively mild, giving an average score, global press freedom watchdogs, including Reporters Without Borders, were harsher, reporting that press freedom in Kenya is currently under threat within an overall shrinking civic space.

Beyond challenges such as declining economic performance of media outlets, job losses among journalists, and the impact of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, on media operations, traditional challenges persist. These include the misapplication of the legal regime, especially defamation laws and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, against the media and independent content creators; editorial interference by external actors such as politicians, owners, and advertisers; police excesses; threats, digital, physical, and psychological, against media practitioners; credibility and professionalism concerns including corruption and misinformation; and poor working conditions. Collectively, these challenges continue to have a chilling effect on press freedom.

The country still retains restrictive laws such as the Books and Newspapers Act, Public Order Management laws, and the Official Secrets Act, alongside tendencies such as the ever-looming threat to switch off broadcasters, cut internet access, or deny media advertising whenever coverage is deemed uncomfortable.

Despite these challenges, journalists and media houses have remained largely faithful to their professional calling by delivering public-interest news and stories of hope. These include coverage on how Kenyans are coping with food insecurity, the rising cost of living, access to education and healthcare, the exposure of large-scale scandals in both the public and private sectors, and the documentation of human rights violations, contributing to accountability among duty bearers.

As we begin 2026, it is important for journalists to reflect on and listen to concerns raised by content consumers, particularly regarding declining professionalism and corruption within the sector. Disunity among professional media associations, suspicion, and refusal to work collectively have exposed the sector to vulnerabilities, weakened bargaining power, and contributed to poor remuneration, ethical lapses, and declining credibility.

File Image of Mr. Victor Bwire, who is the Director of Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya.



The industry has recorded numerous cases of inaccurate reporting on public-interest issues, violations of the Code of Ethics for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya, mishandling of source information, and failure to package content that resonates with audiences or embraces constructive journalism. These are among the areas where the profession has fallen short of expectations.

With political activity intensifying ahead of the 2027 General Election, the media fraternity must urgently recalibrate its mindset and practices. Journalists cannot remain passive in the face of emerging threats to trust and credibility. Media products, both news and advertising, must be professional, relevant, accessible, and competitive in an increasingly crowded media space.

Industry gatekeepers must address corruption within the media as a matter of urgent public and professional concern. Corruption and inaction have eroded trust and credibility. Journalists must actively work to rebuild public confidence while safeguarding media independence and professionalism. The threat of media capture is real, and its consequences are already evident. News becomes predictable, dominated by those with access, power, and money, at the expense of public-interest issues.

Journalists should continue engaging duty bearers, seek information through the Access to Information Act, collaborate through joint ventures, and prioritize constructive journalism that focuses on problem-solving. Content should be localized, audience-centered, and supported by strong research and investigative journalism. The industry must invest in quality journalism by hiring, not downsizing, qualified professionals and diversifying revenue beyond traditional sources.

This year, the media must embrace constructive journalism, journalism that presents events holistically, offers context, and provides hope by highlighting solutions to societal challenges. Content should be factual, localized, solution-oriented, forward-looking, and interpretive, incorporating coping mechanisms and lessons from comparable experiences elsewhere.

Kenyans should also appreciate the environment in which the media operates and support it by sharing information, documents, and constructive feedback. Journalists must be allowed to exercise professional discretion, while policymakers should prioritize the development of a comprehensive national media policy.

The country must address issues surrounding state and public advertising, including allowing advertising in community and regional media houses, reviewing laws that restrict alcohol advertising in traditional media, and repealing Penal Code sections 40(1), 66, 66A, 67, and 96–200, which unduly limit freedoms. Further reforms should include reviewing the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Act, the Kenya Information and Communications Act (as amended), the Media Council Act, the Films and Stage Plays Act, repealing the Books and Newspapers Act, and introducing provisions requiring media enterprises to be run by qualified professional journalists. The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act must also be reviewed to support freedom of expression and self-regulation.

There is also an urgent need for legislation on media, information, and digital literacy as the government engages big technology firms on fair compensation for local media content, an effort that could enable better hiring and remuneration of journalists.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, the media sector must prioritize journalist safety and protection, avoid overt political alignment, and collectively prepare to provide Kenyans with credible, balanced, and public-interest-focused coverage.

Mr Victor Bwire is the Director of Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya.