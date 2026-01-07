Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power outages across parts of Nairobi, Kajiado, and Nyeri counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power outages across parts of Nairobi, Kajiado, and Nyeri counties on Thursday, January 8.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 7, the company said the outages which are aimed at facilitating maintenance works will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Nairobi County, residents and businesses in Ruaraka will be affected.

This includes Mathare, Delarue, Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS), GSU Staff Quarters, and adjacent customers.

In Kajiado County, the outage will impact parts of Loitokitok along the former Sultan Hamud 33 feeder.

Affected areas include Sultan Hamud, Emali Town, Pipeline Sultan, Jet Inn, Kibini, Portland Cement, Elerai, Serengei, Mashuru, Ngatu, Emaroo, Olgos, and nearby customers.

Nyeri County will experience outages in two main areas.

The first covers Chinga and Kagicha, affecting Kagicha Market, Chinga Girls, Gathabari Village, Gathanji Village, Gichiche Market, Demka Dairy, Ruruguti Market, Chinga Boys, Gikurwe Market, Kagongo, Major Wachira Farm, Kiinu Market, and surrounding customers.

The second area in Nyeri includes Baraka Estate, Lusoi Resort, and Karicheni, affecting Milimani Primary School, Bradegate Slaughter, Lucy Weru Farm, Murungaru Farm, Karicheni Crushers, Baraka Estate, Kirinyaga Construction, Ma-Store, Karicheni, Thung’are, Lusoi Resort, and nearby customers.

This comes days after Kenya Power issued a customer alert clarifying its hours of operation and reminding customers that its teams work round the clock to address electricity supply issues and conduct necessary inspections.

In a notice on Wednesday, December 24, the power utility emphasized that it provides uninterrupted service to resolve power outages and inspection of installations on a 24-hour basis.

Kenya Power advised all customers to allow its staff access to electricity supply installations, meters, and cables located within their premises at any time of day or night as they carry out their duties.

"All our customers are advised to allow our staff access to electricity supply installations, meters and cables, that are located within their premises, as they carry out their duties at any time of the day or night," the notice stated.

The company emphasized that all employees visiting customer premises must display official company identification cards bearing their staff numbers and national identification details.