The National Police Service (NPS) has raised alarm over a sharp rise in road traffic accidents across the country at the start of 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, the police said the accidents have already claimed over 30 lives within just the first week of the new year.

The service warned that the tragic trend has come with severe consequences for victims and families.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has noted with great concern and regret an increase in road traffic accidents that has so far claimed some 31 lives in the first six days of the new year 2026.

"This has been accompanied by devastating injuries, destruction of property and other grim realities as a consequence. This is unacceptably alarming and cannot be allowed to continue. It is a crisis that demands immediate, collective, and decisive action," the statement read.

NPS said early investigations show that most of the accidents were caused by avoidable mistakes by road users.

"Preliminary analysis of the majority of the accidents points to preventable human error. They include: reckless driving, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence, persistent violations by boda boda riders, including travelling the wrong way and riding on walkways, causes that are totally avoidable," the statement added.

File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

The police noted that officers have been on the roads throughout the festive season, working alongside other agencies.

However, following the latest spike in crashes, NPS said the Inspector General has now ordered immediate crackdown action countrywide.

"NPS, alongside the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other transport stakeholders working in a multi-agency framework, have consistently remained on our roads all through the festive period, enforcing the highway code.

"However, and as a consequence of what we have witnessed most recently, and effective immediately, the Inspector General of the National Police Service has directed all Regional, County, and Sub-County Traffic Police Commanders to institute the following measures: stringent, continuous high visibility enforcement targeting all manner of traffic violations. Particular emphasis is going to be placed on speeding, drunk-driving, unroadworthy vehicles, and PSV compliance and an intensification of breathalyzer tests. Our courts remain on standby and shall take appropriate action on all forms of violations," the statement further read.

While all road users were urged to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others, public transport operators and motorcycle groups were urged to step up internal controls.

"While enforcement remains at the heart of road transport, general road safety has a huge measure of basic common sense, underpinned by a shared responsibility. We urge all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders, and passengers to comply with traffic rules and regulations.

"Likewise, we appeal to Saccos, owners of public service vehicles (PSVs), and boda boda associations to rigorously self-regulate, install and monitor speed governors, manage driver fatigue through proper and verifiable shift schedules and regular vehicle maintenance," the statement concluded.

The update comes a day after at least 10 students were injured after being involved in a road accident at Kimende along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, January 6, after the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn.

The bus, which belongs to Guardian Angel Coach Limited, was ferrying the students to school when the accident happened.

Photos from the scene showed the bus lying on its side, with the front windows shattered.

Following the accident, a group of bystanders gathered at the scene to help the students who were on the bus.