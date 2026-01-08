Editor's Review The government has announced plans to expand the number of Huduma Centres across the country as part of efforts to improve access to public services.

The government has announced plans to expand the number of Huduma Centres across the country as part of efforts to improve access to public services.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the government is reviewing a report on Huduma Kenya and existing Huduma Centres in order to strengthen their capacity.

"Received a brief regarding the report on the status of Huduma Kenya and Huduma Centres across the country to establish interventions to increase the number of Huduma Centres from 59 and to strengthen the capacity of the Centres to provide quality, efficient, and effective one-stop shop government services to Kenyans," he said.

Ruku highlighted the role Huduma Centres play in public service delivery, noting that they have become central to how citizens access government services.

"Huduma Centres have become the backbone of access to government services across the country, and the number of Kenyans seeking services from Huduma Centres continues to grow everyday," he added.

File image of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku interacting with Huduma Centre employees

Elsewhere, this comes months after Ruku announced that the government would release details of individuals implicated in a recently conducted payroll audit.

In an interview on Tuesday, September 16, the CS warned that the findings will expose those who have been earning salaries without offering service.

Ruku revealed that experts undertaking the audit were set to present their findings to his office, adding that the government would not tolerate ghost workers or any public servant failing to deliver to Kenyans.

"I have the experts who have been doing the payroll audit, and they will be coming to my office to do a presentation. There are issues, and I want to tell you that there are people who will suffer.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will know them because you cannot be given an opportunity by the government and fail to serve Kenyans," he said.

Prior to that, Ruku has issued a warning to civil servants who report to work late and those who are always absent during working hours, declaring that they will now be treated as ghost workers.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 15, he stated that habitual lateness and unexplained absences will no longer be tolerated in government offices.

"Everybody working in any government office who doesn't report to work at the required time and those who report to work and later disappear will be treated as ghost workers moving forward," he said.

Ruku also announced immediate measures to identify and deal with those who fail to adhere to proper reporting times.

"Starting today, for those who are late, we are going to get your name, personal number as well as ID number and we will issue a show cause letter of why you are not taking your job seriously," he added.

Ruku further stated that oversight mechanisms were being strengthened across all government offices, from the sub-county to the national level.

"Moving forward, we are going to get in touch with all supervisors from the sub-county to the national level and you are going to introduce an attendance register to ensure each and every employee has a schedule of duties and to ensure that all employees adhere to the staff performance appraisal system," he further said.