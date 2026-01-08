Editor's Review Aisha Jumwa has issued a warning to the ODM Party, cautioning that the Coast region could chart a new political course if Hassan Joho is not elevated to the party’s top leadership.

Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has issued a warning to the ODM Party, cautioning that the Coast region could chart a new political course if Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho is not elevated to the party’s top leadership.

Speaking on Thursday, January 8, she argued that the Coast region has consistently supported Raila Odinga and ODM, even surpassing traditional strongholds.

Jumwa added that Joho’s investment in the party warrants recognition at the highest level.

"In 2017, the Coast region delivered more seats and votes to Raila Odinga and the ODM Party; even Nyanza did not match us. Hassan Joho has invested a lot of time and resources in ODM.

"If the ODM leadership is not given to Joho, we people of the Coast will have to champion another political pathway, and we will not be afraid. Joho has everything it takes to be a party leader," she said.

At the same time, Jumwa acknowledged the role Raila has played in mentoring and shaping leaders from the Coast, expressing gratitude and respect for his guidance.

"Raila mentored and shaped many of us into the leaders we are today. He nurtured us, gave us direction, and for that we remain deeply grateful, even in his absence," she added.

Jumwa called on Coast leaders to put aside internal differences, unite around a shared vision, and consider building a political vehicle that can advance common interests.

"I now kindly urge all Coastal leaders to rise above divisions, unite our people, and pursue a shared purpose. It is time we come together to build our own political vehicle, one that advances a common regional agenda and speaks with one strong, united voice," she concluded.

Elsewhere, earlier Wednesday, ODM Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna issued an assurance that he will not be the person responsible for dividing the party.

He stated that he had previously pledged, during Raila Odinga's burial, that he would not be the one to destroy ODM, and reaffirmed that commitment.

Sifuna stressed that he remains open to engaging with any party member, regardless of past disagreements or personal insults, in the interest of unity.

"As I said at Mzee’s burial, it will not be me to wreck the ODM Party, it will not be Sifuna. I made that promise to Mzee, and I want to repeat it here. I want to tell you, there is no one in ODM, it doesn’t matter how many times or how badly you have insulted me, there is no one in ODM I will not sit down with.

"You have asked us to sit and talk. I am very prepared; it doesn’t matter what has happened between us. I am going to extend that olive branch," he said.

On her part, Mama Ida Odinga reflected on Raila's affection for ODM, describing the party as one of his great loves.

She explained that Raila’s leadership of ODM was grounded in continuous consultation and deference to the will of the people.

Mama Ida expressed her hope that these principles would be upheld and that the party would be preserved in his honour as a service to the nation.

"Raila also had another love, and that is the love for the ODM. I thank the party and all the staff who served Baba in different capacities, for their dedication to him in life and in death. Baba ran ODM with dedication, with firm and fair hands.

"Raila ran ODM on the principle of constant consultations and always referring to the people. It is my wish that we can preserve the party in his honour as a matter of service to our country," she stated.