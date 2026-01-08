Editor's Review The incident comes amid ongoing concerns about reckless driving in Kenya.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa has helped bring a hit-and-run driver to justice after the suspect fled the scene of an accident in Zambezi.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, Senator Thang'wa confirmed that the driver and the vehicle involved in the incident are now being processed at Kikuyu Police Station.

The victim, Mr Dennis Mwangi, sustained broken limb injuries following the accident and was rushed to Kikuyu Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“May justice prevail. The victim of the accident at Zambezi, Mr Dennis Mwangi, is recuperating at Kikuyu Hospital with broken limbs. I wish him a quick recovery,” Thang'wa stated.

This comes after Thang'wa, on Wednesday, shared images of the vehicle involved, urging the driver to report to the nearest police station.

“You have just hit a person at Zambezi, Kiambu County, on your way to Nairobi and drove off. Do the honourable thing and report to the nearest police station,” the senator had stated.

Thang'wa has also used the incident to advocate for improved safety measures, suggesting that all public service vehicles be equipped with dashboard cameras to enhance accountability and road safety.

File image of Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa.



The incident comes amid ongoing concerns about reckless driving in Kenya.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) earlier today reminded the public that drivers engaging in dangerous maneuvers are liable for retesting or other penalties.

In a statement, NTSA said it had contacted a driver involved in dangerous driving along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway and scheduled him for retesting at the authority’s driver test unit.

This comes after the video of the Tahmeed bus driver driving recklessly sparked outrage from Kenyans online.

In the video seen by Nairobi Leo, the bus is seen engaging in an overtaking race with a truck while another bus had broken down on the highway.

“Report any instances of reckless driving on our roads by providing details such as the vehicle’s registration number, the location of the incident, as well as the date and time. We assure you that the necessary action will be taken promptly,” NTSA stated.