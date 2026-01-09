Editor's Review The PS emphasized that the new system is already being used to manage student placements.

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok has announced plans to consolidate the country's entire education ecosystem under a unified digital platform, marking a significant technological leap in the management of the sector.

Speaking on Friday, January 9, during the release of the 2025 KCSE examination results at AIC Chebisaas High School in Uasin Gishu County, PS Bitok outlined the government's vision for a comprehensive digital education management system.

The Principal Secretary revealed that the Ministry is implementing the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS), which will serve as a one-stop platform for all education-related information and services.

"Very soon, the entire education ecosystem will be under one digital platform so that whatever thing you need to know in education, just at the click of a button, you can know the status of the results of your student and you can know everything going on in the education sector," Bitok stated.

The PS emphasized that the new system is already being utilized in managing student placements and transitions, particularly for the 1.1 million learners moving from junior school to senior school under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Bitok highlighted that the digital platform has enhanced transparency in the student placement process, giving learners unprecedented opportunities to select their preferred pathways.

"The system is very transparent. We are using a very open and digital and transparent process to ensure that every learner in this country gets an opportunity to go to any school of their choice depending on the capacity of these schools," he explained.

He noted that students have been given multiple opportunities to revise their pathway choices, with the second revision window closing on the day of his address, a first in the country's education system.

File image of Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced that registration for the 2026 national examinations will commence in February.

KNEC CEO David Njengere urged parents with learners entering Grade 6, Grade 9, and Form 4 to ensure their children are registered once the portal opens.

"Every parent with children entering Grade 6, 9 and Form 4 this year, please ensure your child is registered. We'll open the portal for registration in February," Njengere said.

To enhance verification, KNEC will launch an SMS platform in April, allowing parents to confirm their children's registration status directly.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced that 1,932 students achieved a mean grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE examination, representing 0.19 percent of candidates, an increase from the 1,693 students who scored A Plain in 2024.

The number of students qualifying for direct university entry with a grade of C+ and above stood at 270,715, accounting for 27.81 percent of candidates, compared to 246,391 (25.53 percent) in 2024.

Additionally, 507,131 students scored C minus and above, representing 50.92 percent of the cohort, while 634,082 students attained D+ and above, up from 605,774 in 2024.

National schools led in producing candidates with A Plain grades, accounting for 1,526 students, followed by extra-county schools with 197 and private schools with 185. Sub-county schools produced the highest number of candidates with C+ and above at 72,699, surpassing county schools.