Editor's Review The Call Centre is operational 24/7 to address any concerns or queries regarding the results.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has provided dedicated telephone lines to assist candidates and parents with results-related inquiries following the release of the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

In a notice issued on January 9, the examination body assured stakeholders that its Call Centre is operational round the clock to address any concerns or queries regarding the results.

"For any results-related queries, our Call Centre is open 24/7. You can reach us on the following telephone lines," the notice read.

KNEC has made available two toll-free lines for the convenience of callers. The first toll-free number is 0800721410, while the second is 0800724900. These lines allow candidates and parents to make inquiries without incurring any call charges.

For those who may prefer direct communication, the Council has also provided several non-toll-free contact numbers. These include 0796975104, 0796974984, 0796975132, 0796974985, 0797147335, and 0797146835.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba released the 2025 KCSE results during a ceremony held at Chebisas High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Friday, January 9.

File image of Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba.



The examination attracted 996,078 candidates who sat their papers at 10,755 examination centres distributed across the country.

Following the official release, KNEC has made the results accessible through various platforms to accommodate the different needs and circumstances of candidates.

Candidates with internet connectivity can check their results through the official KNEC online portal by visiting the web address https://results.knec.ac.ke or accessing the KNEC website and selecting the KCSE Results option.

To view their performance, candidates must provide their Index Number and at least one name, then accept the privacy and access notice before searching for their results.

For candidates in areas with limited or no internet access, the government has maintained an SMS-based results-checking service.

To use this option, candidates can send their complete KCSE index number to the short code 20076. The service costs Ksh25 per SMS request and sends the examination results directly to the candidate's mobile phone.

Additionally, KNEC has confirmed that all secondary schools nationwide will receive physical copies of official result printouts and individual result slips for distribution to their candidates.