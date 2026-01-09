Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has reiterated strict operating hours for school buses to ensure the safety of learners on the roads.

In a notice on Friday, January 9, the agency noted that school buses must adhere to a fixed schedule to minimize risks associated with early morning and late evening travel.

"School buses are not permitted to operate before 6am or after 6pm keep learners safe. Early morning and late evening travel increases risks," the notice read.

Notably, this comes a day after the National Police Service (NPS) raised alarm over a sharp rise in road traffic accidents across the country at the start of 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, the police said the accidents have already claimed over 30 lives within just the first week of the new year.

The service warned that the tragic trend has come with severe consequences for victims and families.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has noted with great concern and regret an increase in road traffic accidents that has so far claimed some 31 lives in the first six days of the new year 2026.

"This has been accompanied by devastating injuries, destruction of property and other grim realities as a consequence. This is unacceptably alarming and cannot be allowed to continue. It is a crisis that demands immediate, collective, and decisive action," the statement read.

File image of a school bus involved in a road accident

NPS said early investigations show that most of the accidents were caused by avoidable mistakes by road users.

"Preliminary analysis of the majority of the accidents points to preventable human error. They include: reckless driving, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence, persistent violations by boda boda riders, including travelling the wrong way and riding on walkways, causes that are totally avoidable," the statement added.

The police noted that officers have been on the roads throughout the festive season, working alongside other agencies.

However, following the latest spike in crashes, NPS said the Inspector General has now ordered immediate crackdown action countrywide.

"NPS, alongside the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other transport stakeholders working in a multi-agency framework, have consistently remained on our roads all through the festive period, enforcing the highway code.

"However, and as a consequence of what we have witnessed most recently, and effective immediately, the Inspector General of the National Police Service has directed all Regional, County, and Sub-County Traffic Police Commanders to institute the following measures: stringent, continuous high visibility enforcement targeting all manner of traffic violations.

"Particular emphasis is going to be placed on speeding, drunk-driving, unroadworthy vehicles, and PSV compliance and an intensification of breathalyzer tests. Our courts remain on standby and shall take appropriate action on all forms of violations," the statement further read.