Editor's Review Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have arrested a suspected trafficker with heroin worth Ksh1.19 million

In a statement on Monday, January 14, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the 42-year-old suspect, identified as Ephantus Kariuki Mwangi, was arrested following an intelligence-led operation.

The suspect was nabbed while riding a motorcycle and carrying luggage that raised red flags among ANU detectives.

“Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives have arrested a trafficker, seizing heroin worth Ksh1.19 million in a swift intelligence-led operation in Nakuru.

“The suspect, 42-year-old Ephantus Kariuki Mwangi, was nabbed while riding a motorcycle (Reg. No. KMEC 785W), carrying luggage that raised red flags among the hawk-eyed detectives,” DCI stated.

File image of DCI headquarters.

The sleuths searched the luggage and recovered 397 grams of heroin, which were neatly concealed for transport.

The detectives also recovered two syringes and needles, ten rolls of bhang, and three packets of cigarettes.

The DCI believes that Kariuki was supplying the drugs around Nakuru when he was apprehended.

Kariuki is now in police custody as detectives complete investigations ahead of his arraignment in court.

“The DCI remains firmly committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks through relentless operations and multi-agency collaboration. With zero tolerance for traffickers, regardless of status, we will ensure a safer, drug-free Kenya for all,” DCI added.

This comes days after a multi-agency security team conducted a swift operation in Diani and arrested Hellen Saru Mwajombo, a suspected drug trafficker.

DCI, in a statement, said they first recovered two green gunny bags stuffed with rolls of cannabis during the operation.

The suspect then led officers to her residence in Diani, where multiple packages of narcotics, all filled with cannabis, were seized.

The detectives also impounded a white Nissan Note, registration number KDS 092K, suspected of being used in the drug trade.