Chief Justice Martha Koome has declared a vacancy in the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim.

In a gazette notice dated January 13, CJ Koome invited qualified candidates to apply for the single vacancy in the apex court.

“Pursuant to Paragraph 3 Part II, First Schedule of the Judicial Service Act, I, Martha Karambu Koome, Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, and on behalf of the Judiciary of Kenya, declare a vacancy in the Office of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” read the notice in part.

Koome noted that the successful applicant will serve in the position until attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, with an option for early retirement at 65.

The position attracts a gross monthly salary ranging from Ksh956,192 to Ksh1,268,996, excluding benefits.

A Supreme Court judge is tasked with hearing and determining presidential election disputes, and appellate jurisdiction appeals from the Court of Appeal and any other court or tribunal.

Other functions include giving an advisory opinion at the request of the national government, any state organ, or any county government and hearing and determining an appeal by a judge aggrieved by a decision of a Tribunal formed under Article 168 of the Constitution to consider the judge’s removal.

To qualify to be a Supreme Court judge, applicants must hold a law degree from a recognized university, or be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, or possess an equivalent qualification in a Common-law jurisdiction.

They must also have at least 15 years’ experience as a superior court judge, legal practitioner, judicial officer, distinguished academic, or a combination of relevant legal experience.

Further, applicants must demonstrate high moral character, integrity, and impartiality, in line with Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

CJ Koome pointed out that the appointment process will be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the Judicial Service Act.

Interested and qualified candidates are required to submit their applications through the JSC’s jobs portal https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/ for instructions on how to apply.

Justice Ibrahim passed away on December 17 at the age of 69 after a long illness.

The judge died at the Aga Khan Hospital shortly after arriving from India, where he had been receiving treatment.

Ibrahim was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya in June 2011, becoming part of the country’s inaugural Supreme Court bench.

He also served as the Chairperson of the Judiciary Committee on Elections and previously held office as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya between May 2003 and May 2011.

Earlier in his career, Ibrahim made history on January 11, 1983, when he became the first member of the Kenyan-Somali community to be admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

He worked with Kituo Cha Sheria and served as a member of the Board of the Legal Education and Aid Programme (LEAD).

Justice Ibrahim was laid to rest on December 18, 2025, at the Kariokor Muslim Cemetery in Nairobi.