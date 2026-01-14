Editor's Review The United States Embassy in Nairobi has issued a warning of a planned demonstration near its premises, urging citizens to remain cautious.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 13, the embassy outlined the nature of the planned activity, noting that it was aware of online calls for a protest near its location.

"There are reports on social media calling for a demonstration in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday, January 14, in protest of U.S. military action in Venezuela," the notice read.

The embassy stated that it does not anticipate any disruption to its services but highlighted the importance of vigilance around such demonstrations.

"The U.S. Embassy does not expect that the protest will impact operations. The Department of State reminds citizens to exercise caution in the vicinity of any demonstrations," the notice added.

File image of the US Embassy in Nairobi

As part of its advisory, the embassy issued a list of safety measures for US citizens who may be in or around the area during the planned protest.

"Monitor local media for updates; avoid crowds; avoid demonstrations; keep a low profile; notify friends and family of your safety; and be aware of your surroundings," the notice further read.

This comes months after the embassy issued a security warning to foreigners and tourists in Kenya, cautioning them against visiting high-traffic areas due to terrorism threats.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 19, the embassy pointed to specific public places where the risks remain high.

"Terrorist groups, such as al-Shabaab, are an ongoing and persistent threat not only in Kenya as a whole, but also in Nairobi. Locations such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists continue to be attractive targets," the statement read.

The embassy pointed out that the danger posed by extremist groups remains unpredictable and could occur without warning.

"Terrorist groups can attack with little to no warning. While attacks can occur at any time, concerns are heightened in proximity to anniversary dates of prior attacks such as August 7th, September 11th, September 21st Westgate Mall attack, and the October 7th Hamas attack against Israel," the statement read.

The embassy also offered guidance on precautionary steps that individuals should take to safeguard themselves while in the country.

It urged foreigners to stay alert when moving around areas frequented by tourists, review personal security arrangements, remain aware of their surroundings, and monitor local news outlets for updates on any emerging threats.

Visitors were further advised to avoid protest areas and demonstrations, shun crowds, and maintain a low profile at all times.