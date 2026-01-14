Editor's Review The Government plans to build a railway station adjacent to Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya Railways Corporation has broken its silence on the controversial demolition of Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi's business premises near Nyayo National Stadium, linking the operation to upcoming railway developments ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, the corporation announced that the demolition was part of preparations to construct critical transport infrastructure in support of the continental football tournament that Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

According to the statement, the Government of Kenya plans to build a railway station adjacent to Nyayo National Stadium, along with a railway spur line connecting Nairobi Central Station through Nyayo National Stadium to Kibera and Talanta Sports City Stadium.

"The Government intends to construct a railway station adjacent to Nyayo National Stadium and a railway spur line from the Nairobi Central station through the Nyayo National Stadium area, Kibera to Talanta Sports City Stadium," the statement read.

Kenya Railways explained that the infrastructure project is designed to provide an efficient transport solution for easy access to and from venues hosting the soccer event, with the games set to be held at Nyayo National Stadium, Talanta Sports City Stadium, and Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani.

The corporation emphasized that Nyayo National Stadium has been designated as a training center during the tournament due to its central location in Nairobi.

"This line will guarantee commuters a safe, reliable, and affordable transport option, thus ensuring ease of movement," Kenya Railways stated.

In justifying the demolition that destroyed Governor Wamatangi's car wash facility, restaurant, and numerous vehicles, Kenya Railways revealed that notices had been issued to occupants of the railway corridor.

"To this end, all encroachers were advised and issued with notices in good time to vacate the railway corridor to pave the way for the construction of the station and spur line," the statement indicated.

File image of Kimani Wamatangi's business demolitions.

The corporation added that it is currently in the process of evicting all persons who have encroached on land identified for the railway development project.

"Therefore, take note that any illegal structures/property found on the corridor will be demolished and/or removed without further notice and at the encroacher's risk and cost."

This statement comes after Governor Wamatangi publicly questioned what he termed as political persecution, claiming that bulldozers accompanied by hundreds of heavily armed police officers raided his business premises on Tuesday night without prior notice.

The governor had insisted that he held a valid court order and had been operating legally on the land since 1994 under a lease agreement for which he had been making regular payments.

"The doers of this cowardly act intend to obstruct my work as governor, but it will not change my resolve. I leave everything to God," Wamatangi declared.

The demolition resulted in extensive damage, with multiple vehicles completely destroyed, buildings flattened, and business operations brought to a sudden halt.