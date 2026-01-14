Editor's Review Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that the recent demolition of Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s business premises in Nairobi was discussed with President William Ruto.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that the recent demolition of Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s business premises in Nairobi was discussed with President William Ruto.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, Gachagua said the move against Wamatangi followed pressure from Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kiambu County.

"On Monday 12th January 2026 in the evening at Sagana State Lodge, Members of Parliament from Kiambu County led by the notorious one famously known as his wife, confronted President William Ruto over the slippery political situation in Kiambu County and the mountain generally," he stated.

Gachagua added that the MPs expressed their concerns over Wamatangi’s influence and the growing popularity of the Deputy President’s party.

"They expressed great concern and frustration over the popularity of Governor Kimani Wamatangi and the impact of meetings to popularize the DCP Party by the party Leader Rigathi Gachagua," he added.

According to Gachagua, the MPs presented two key demands as conditions for continuing to support Ruto, one of which was the demolition of Wamatangi's business.

"They made two demands as the irreducible minimums to continue supporting William Ruto and actually threatened to ditch him if he refused to heed to their demands. First, they demanded that Governor Wamatangi must be cut to size accordingly; they called for the immediate demolition of his Business Premises on Aerodrome Road in Nairobi to be followed by criminal charges by EACC on alleged and fictitious economic crimes," he continued.

Gachagua also claimed that the MPs demanded stricter measures to stop political meetings organized by the DCP Party.

"Secondly, they complained that state-sponsored goons have failed to stop DCP meetings for lack of full and unequivocal police support and resistance from Wananchi and especially the youth; on this matter, they boldly demanded that police in civilian clothes work alongside goons to make sure no DCP meetings are held in Kiambu County and the rest of the mountain," he further said.

File image of a damage vehicle at Kimani Wamatangi's demolished business

Gachagua added that Ruto was initially hesitant to approve the measures but eventually gave in after the MPs refused to back down.

"Ruto was initially reluctant, arguing that a year before an election is emotive and the proposed measures could be counter-productive. The MPs could hear none of it and demanded that he give instructions to the CS Interior; the MPs categorically informed him that the CS for Interior was of the similar opinion and was only awaiting instructions from above. Cornered by the vicious MPs, Ruto gave in to their demands and issued the instructions as demanded," he alleged.

Gachagua claimed that as a result, the demolition of Wamatangi’s business was carried out promptly under heavy police supervision.

On top of that, the former DP alleged ongoing legal and security actions against the governor.

"Consequently, Governor Wamatangi’s Business Premises including vehicles belonging to customers were destroyed in the middle of the night in a brutal operation supervised by hundreds of police officers last night.

"EACC officers are currently in a meeting with DPP officials working on possible charges to have the Governor Kimani Wamatangi arrested and charged. A special squad of elite police officers is currently being constituted to be working alongside state-sponsored goons to stop DCP Party meetings," he stated.

Meanwhile, earlier Wednesday, Wamatangi claimed a political witch-hunt after his multi-million business premises along Douglas Wakiihuri Road near Nyayo Stadium were demolished.

Speaking after visiting the premises, Wamatangi said he took a lease from Kenya Railways to build the property and pays for the land every month.

The UDA governor wondered when the political persecution against him would come to an end.

"I went to Kenya Railways and took a lease, and I pay for it every month, but now what has happened is just politics. I am asking myself when this political persecution against me will end. I have employed so many youths here over all these years," he said.

Wamatangi said he was not served a notice before the business premises were demolished, noting that his lawyers even obtained a court order to stop the demolition after he received threats that the property was being demolished.

"There was no notice at all. If anyone has they should come forward to say they have one. We even have court orders that were issued after he heard threats that they wanted to demolish the property," he stated.

Further, Wamatangi termed the demolition as an act of cowardice aimed at distracting him from his development agenda in Kiambu County.

He vowed to focus on working for the Kiambu residents until 2027, when the campaign period ahead of the General Election will start.

"This is an act of cowardice because I am not focusing on politics; this is intended to silence me and remove me from the development agenda, but I have made a decision that I am going to work for the people of Kiambu completely without politicking until 2027. But that does not mean I will not run for governor, I will be the governor of Kiambu in 2027 god willing," he further said.