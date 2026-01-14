Editor's Review KWS has advised the public to exercise extreme vigilance when encountering such messages.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has raised the alarm over a fraudulent recruitment link circulating online and on social media platforms, falsely claiming to advertise job opportunities for rangers at the agency.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, KWS warned the public against falling victim to the scam, emphasizing that the recruitment link is not affiliated with the Service.

"The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wishes to alert members of the public to a fake recruitment link currently circulating online and on social media platforms, falsely claiming to advertise KWS recruitment opportunities," the statement read.

According to KWS, the fraudulent link has been widely shared, with scammers attempting to deceive unsuspecting job seekers into clicking on it and potentially sharing personal information or making payments.

The Service issued a strong caution to the public, advising them to exercise extreme vigilance when encountering such messages.

"The Service clarifies that this link is fraudulent and is not associated with KWS. Members of the public are strongly advised not to click on the link, share personal information, or make any payments in response to such messages," KWS stated.

KWS emphasized that all legitimate recruitment exercises are communicated exclusively through the Service's official channels to ensure transparency and protect applicants from fraud.

"KWS emphasizes that all official recruitment exercises are communicated through the Service's official channels, including the KWS website and verified social media platforms, as well as through mainstream media," the statement added.

File image of KWS offices.

The warning comes amid a growing trend of fraudulent recruitment schemes targeting job seekers across various government agencies and public institutions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) issued a similar alert after receiving numerous complaints about deceptive text messages sent to stakeholders following the recent advertisement of job vacancies.

KeRRA clarified that it does not conduct recruitment assessments through unsolicited SMS messages, does not request any form of payment from candidates, and only communicates through officially designated channels.

The authority warned that any message seeking personal information, requesting payments, or redirecting applicants to external websites should be treated as fraudulent.

KeRRA also confirmed that it has reported the contacts circulating the false information and urged the public to ignore any suspicious links claiming to be from the authority.