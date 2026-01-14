Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nakuru, Busia and Isiolo counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nakuru, Busia and Isiolo counties on Thursday, January 15.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 14, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate planned maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect South C from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Part of Muhoho Ave, Mama Ngina Childrens Home, Rubis, Parts of Ole Shapara Ave, Reliance Hosp, KEWI, Al Jazeera and Uchumi Rd.

Others are Parkview Est, Heshima Est, Five Star Est, Olive Rd, Part of Kawi Complex Rd, Five Star Rd, Midland Court, Halai Est, Ruby Est, Memon Est, Akiba Est and adjacent customers.

In Nakuru County, power interruptions will occur in parts of Milimani and Forest Road from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Part of Milimani, Forest Rd, Kirima Mkt, Safaricom Booster, Menengai Boosters, Alps Hotel, Maragoli Rd, Graceland Hotels, Apex Hotel, Seven Heights, Merati Heights and adjacent customers.

In Busia County, the outage will affect Port Victoria from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Areas listed include Port Victoria KPLC Office, Port Victoria Mkt, Law Court, Omena Beach, Bukoma Beach, St. Ann Sec Sch, John Osogo Secondary, Bulemia Mkt, Port Victoria Hosp Chasebay and adjacent customers.

In Isiolo County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Isiolo Town, Archers Post and Tank Batallion from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Pepo La Tumaini, Bula Mpya Sec, Kambi Ortha, Kambi Bulle, Shambani, Kambi Garba, Mabatini, El Boran, Archers Post, Sarova Shaba, Kalama, Lengusaka, Lerata, Wamba Town, Swari, Lolokwe, Mwangaza Water Supply and Airport.

Others are Kandebe Mkt, 78 Tank Batallion, Kambi Sharrif, Osman Ndima, Ntulele Primary, Kisima Borehole, Kambi Ya Juu, Kula Mawe, Soko Mjinga, Mwangaza and County Assembly.

Siver Bell, 19 Coins, Glados Hotel, Basalinga, Total, Shell, National Cereals Board, General Hospital, Down Town, Police, Safi Estate, Bulla Pesa and adjacent customers will also be affected.