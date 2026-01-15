Editor's Review ODM has been warned to exercise caution as it considers entering coalition talks with the ruling UDA Party ahead of the 2027 polls.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has warned the ODM Party to exercise caution as it considers entering coalition talks with the ruling UDA Party.

Speaking on Thursday, January 15, the senator cautioned that the talks could expose the ODM party to political manipulation.

Maanzo said ODM must protect its identity and core principles, noting that many Kenyans continue to view the party as a key vehicle for justice.

"Once DCP defected from UDA, UDA is the smallest party in the country, and that’s why ODM needs to be careful not to be swallowed, bought, or misused, because a lot of Kenyans have hope in ODM’s fight for justice in the country," he said.

Notably, this comes barely a day after UDA confirmed that President William Ruto has been mandated to spearhead structured negotiations with ODM ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, the UDA said the National Executive Committee (NEC) acknowledged ODM’s initiative to formalize talks aimed at strengthening the Kenya Kwanza Coalition ahead of the polls.

"The NEC noted the decision of the ODM Party Central Management Committee to initiate structured negotiations with the UDA Party, in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, to strengthen the ongoing political partnership and negotiate a coalition agreement ahead of the 2027 general elections," the statement read.

The NEC further confirmed that Ruto has been given the responsibility to establish the framework for these discussions.

"The NEC mandated the UDA Party Leader to establish mechanisms for structured engagement with the ODM party to achieve the desired outcome," the statement added.

The UDA also highlighted the achievements of the ongoing partnership between the two parties, which have laid the groundwork for closer cooperation in the run-up to the elections

"The NEC discussed the ongoing political partnership between the UDA party and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, whose partnership has resulted in the adoption of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report of 2024, which report has already been tabled in the two houses of parliament for implementation of the legislative aspects; the establishment of the broad-based administration which has incorporated members of the ODM party into various responsibilities in government; the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the 10-point agenda and the subsequent establishment of a bipartisan implementation committee thereof; and the consensus for mutual and reciprocal support for UDA and ODM candidates respectively, which consensus resulted in the two parties winning all the Senate and National Assembly seats that were contested in the by-elections held on 27th November 2025," the statement further read.

A day earlier, ODM had announced plans to open talks with other political parties, beginning with UDA, ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, January 12, the Central Committee said that it has assigned the Party Leader the responsibility of leading the process.

At the same time, the committee noted that the talks would run alongside internal consultations with party members.

"The Committee meeting expressed the intention to initiate structured negotiations with different political formations, beginning with United Democratic Alliance. To this end, we have mandated the Party Leader to commence this process. Concurrently, consultations with Party members will proceed, culminating in the National Delegates Convention," the statement read.