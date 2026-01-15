Editor's Review Fuel prices have been reduced in the latest monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), with the new rates remaining in force for 30 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, EPRA said the revised fuel prices were determined in line with the law governing petroleum pricing in Kenya.

"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th January 2026 to 14th February 2026," the statement read.

EPRA confirmed that Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene have all recorded price reductions.

"Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decrease by Ksh2.00, Ksh1.00 and Ksh1.00 per litre respectively. In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Ksh182.52, Ksh170.47 and Ksh153.78 effective midnight for the next 30 days," the statement added.

EPRA further noted that the announced prices already include all applicable taxes as required under existing finance and tax legislation.

"The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," the statement further read.

EPRA attributed the price cuts to a decline in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products during the review period.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.10% from US$592.84 per cubic metre in November 2025 to US$592.24 per cubic metre in December 2025; Diesel decreased by 4.20% from US$654.24 per cubic metre to US$626.75 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 8.92% from US$667.05 per cubic metre to US$607.55 per cubic metre over the same period," the statement concluded.

This comes two weeks after EPRA unmasked fuel stations that are selling adulterated fuel.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 31, EPRA said it conducted 4,394 tests at 967 petroleum sites.

According to the authority, out of 967 fuel stations inspected, 957 were found to be compliant, while 10 failed to meet the required fuel quality standards.

"During the period October - December 2025, a total of 4,394 tests were conducted at 967 petroleum sites. From the tests, 957 (98.97%) of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from ten (1.03%) sites turned out to be non-compliant," read the EPRA statement in part.

The Meridian Fuels Filling Station in Ngata, Nakuru, was found to be selling Diesel adulterated with Domestic Kerosene.

The station was reopened after upgrading of product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to Ksh140,144.

The Akwabi Filling Station in Bukura, Kakamega was discovered selling Diesel adulterated with Domestic kerosene and was closed down.

The Eden Energy Service Station in Wote, Makueni County, was found offering for sale Diesel meant for export.

The station was reopened after upgrading of product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to Ksh132,780.

EPRA also impounded three trucks in Taita Taveta and Mombasa, ferrying diesel. The matter is still in court.

Further, the authorities impounded diesel stored in jerrycans that had high sulphur content and which is suspected of being smuggled.

The jerrycans, seized from four sites in Moyale, Marsabit County, remain in custody as the matter is still before the court.