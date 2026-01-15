Editor's Review Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi has ditched former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s camp.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 14, Koimburi accused Gachagua of betraying him despite standing with him after he was impeached from office.

“I was a die-hard supporter of Rigathi Gachagua. From the time he was removed from government, I have followed him, I have respected him, and I have done many things for him. I have even been thrown into a cell and detained, and I have many cases in court because of following Gachagua,” said Koimburi.

The Juja lawmaker alleged that Gachagua was bribed by one of his opponents to get the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Juja parliamentary race in the 2027 general election.

Koimburi emphasized that he cannot be part of a political party that takes money from aspirants seeking to vie for office.

“I cannot accept a party that takes bribes or demands money from people who want to contest for certain positions,” Koimburi added.

The MP said he will now go to State House and lobby for development projects for the Juja constituency.

“I will go to State House to ask for roads and deliver them to the people of Juja. When 2027 comes and politics begins, I will direct my people on where to cast their votes, based on where I will be,” Koimburi added.

This comes days after Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba alleged that Gachagua has resorted to threats and insults in an attempt to coerce her into joining DCP.

In a statement on January 5, the Githunguri lawmaker noted that similar tactics were used against her during Gachagua's tenure as Deputy President when she opposed the Finance Bill 2023.

"Now, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is using threats and insults to intimidate me to join DCP Party. When he was DP, he did the same to intimidate me when I voted 'No' for the Finance Bill 2023. God deflated him painfully," she said.

Wamuchomba made it clear that she has no intention of defecting and will remain in UDA through to the next general election.

"I’m not joining the DCP Party, and I’m in UDA till 2027," she concluded.