The Administration Police Service (APS) has congratulated Chief Inspector James Tindi on earning his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Politics and International Relations from Pondicherry University.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, APS noted that the PhD was earned through a fully sponsored scholarship and reflects academic discipline within the service.

"The Administration Police Service proudly congratulates Dr. James Tindi (CIP), on the successful completion of his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Politics and International Relations at Pondicherry University. This remarkable achievement attained through a fully sponsored scholarship, reflects exceptional discipline, intellectual rigor, and commitment to service, values strongly align with the ethos of the Administration Police Service and the National Police Service at large," the statement read.

APS detailed Tindi’s long and steady academic progression, describing it as a clear demonstration of perseverance and dedication to continuous education alongside active service.

"Dr. Tindi’s academic journey is a compelling testament of perseverance and steady professional growth. Progressing from a Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy at the Technical University of Kenya, to a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Information Technology, a Postgraduate Diploma in International Humanitarian Law, a Diploma in Disaster and Emergency Management, a Master of Arts in Political Science under a Government of Kenya scholarship, and ultimately a Doctoral degree," the statement added.

APS also highlighted the impact of Tindi’s doctoral research, noting that his work contributes directly to security management and policy development.

"His PhD research, titled: “Refugee Security in Kakuma Refugee Settlements,” contributes valuable insights into security management, policy formulation, and inter-agency coordination in complex humanitarian settings. In addition, he has published scholarly work on: Kenya’s Police peacekeeping contributions in Haiti, Community policing as a non-traditional law enforcement strategy, and Africa–India cooperation in higher education. These works underscore his commitment to evidence-based approaches that strengthen security practice and governance," the statement further read.

File image of Chief Inspector James Tindi

APS noted that Tindi has acknowledged the institutional and personal support that enabled his academic success.

"Dr. Tindi has expressed sincere appreciation to the Government of Kenya, the National Police Service, the Administration Police Service, particularly the Deputy Inspector General Mr. Gilbert Masengeli, CBS, OGW, SS, as well as his colleagues and family, for the unwavering support throughout his academic journey," the statement concluded.

This comes months after Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr. Margaret Wanjuhi Naserian Gakami made history by becoming the first woman in the Administration Police Service to earn a Doctorate degree.

In an update on Monday, October 13, NPS said her journey from humble beginnings in Loitokitok to national recognition is one defined by perseverance and a commitment to personal growth.

"When Dr. Margaret Wanjuhi Naserian Gakami, ASP, graduated with a PhD in Project Planning and Management from the University of Nairobi, she made history as the first woman in the Administration Police Service to earn a doctorate degree.

"Her achievement marked the culmination of years of discipline and determination, tracing a remarkable journey from her humble beginnings in Loitokitok to her current role as a respected leader and academic within the National Police Service," the statement read.

According to NPS, Gakami was born in 1984 and raised in the quiet village of Illasit on the slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

From an early age, she demonstrated a strong passion for learning having completed her primary education at Kikelelwa Primary School and later attending St. Claire Girls in Rombo before joining the University of Nairobi (UoN).

Gakami's entry into the police service in 2011 as a Graduate Police Constable marked the beginning of her career.

She trained at the Administration Police Training College, now known as the National Police College – Embakasi A Campus, establishing herself as an officer of integrity and commitment.

"Through dedication and hard work, she steadily rose through the ranks to become an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and currently serves as the Dagoretti South Sub-County Administration Police Commander – a position she holds with distinction and humility," the statement further read.

Despite the challenges that come with a demanding profession, Gakami continued to pursue her education.

After obtaining a Higher Diploma in Police Science, she went on to earn a master’s degree in 2017 before ultimately achieving her PhD.

"Balancing her studies, career, and family life was no easy feat, yet she pressed on with resilience and faith. Her story stands as a powerful inspiration – a reminder that with determination, focus, and grace, no dream is too distant to achieve," the statement continued.

Outside of her formal duties, Gakami has extended her impact through the Gakami Mustard Seed Foundation, an initiative she founded to empower communities through environmental conservation, education, and social development.

"Through the foundation, she has planted over 300,000 trees, drilled boreholes for schools, and trained women and youth in livelihood skills – initiatives that have uplifted communities and strengthened police-community relations," the statement concluded.