The Democracy For The Citizens Party (DCP) has dismissed claims by Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi that he has defected from the party.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga said Koimburi has never been a member of the party.

Obaga said the Juja MP has not appeared in any public engagements with DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua for the past six months.

“Let it be known that Hon. Koimburi has never been a member of the party and has never been involved in party activities.

“Indeed, despite having been an ally of the party leader, he has not accompanied him in any public function for the last six months while giving all manner of excuses,” read the statement in part.

File image of DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua.

The DCP Secretary General also said that Koimburi’s colleagues have raised concerns over his loyalty, claiming there was information suggesting he had been recruited by the government to spy on the party’s activities in exchange for leniency in several cases.

Obaga also said Gachagua has been careful with Koimburi following an incident in which he publicly defended the MP over an alleged abduction, only to later learn that the he had allegedly staged the incident to evade arrest.

“Our party leader has been extremely careful after he embarrassed him by lying to him that he had been abducted by police a few months ago, only to learn that he had 'abducted himself' to avoid arrest over land fraud cases,” Obaga stated.

Further, Obaga said Koimburi on Monday, January 12, 2026, requested an urgent audience with Gachagua and expressed anger over the admission of his former political rival, Aloise Kinyanjui, into the party.

According to Obaga, demanded that Kinyanjui be removed from the party, arguing that MPs and senators who opposed Gachagua’s impeachment should be guaranteed direct nominations for the 2027 General Election.

“Koimburi said it was his understanding that all sitting Members of Parliament and the Senate who voted against the impeachment of the party leader would not be subjected to party nominations and would be given direct nominations to contest the 2027 General Elections,” Obaga stated.

The DCP Secretary General said Gachagua thanked Koimburi for previously supporting him, but insisted that the party is democratic and all candidates must go through competitive nominations.

“The Party Leader further informed Hon. Koimburi that much as he appreciated the support of all those who voted against his impeachment, it would be undemocratic to exempt them from party nominations as that would effectively kill the party that is enjoying massive support.

“He advised Koimburi to go to the ground and prepare for nomination slated for March next year,” Obaga added.

On Wednesday, January 14 Koimburi announced that he ditched Gachagua’s camp citing betrayal.

He claimed that he stood with Gachagua during his impeachment, but the former Deputy President betrayed him.

“I was a die-hard supporter of Rigathi Gachagua. From the time he was removed from government, I have followed him, I have respected him, and I have done many things for him. I have even been thrown into a cell and detained, and I have many cases in court because of following Gachagua,” said Koimburi.

The Juja lawmaker alleged that Gachagua was bribed by one of his opponents to get the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Juja parliamentary race in the 2027 general election.

Koimburi emphasized that he cannot be part of a political party that takes money from aspirants seeking to vie for office.

“I cannot accept a party that takes bribes or demands money from people who want to contest for certain positions,” Koimburi added.