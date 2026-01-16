Editor's Review A man who developed complications following a botched tooth extraction by an unlicensed dentist in Kawangware has died.

A man who developed complications following a botched tooth extraction by an unlicensed dentist in Kawangware has died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

According to media reports, Amos Isoka passed away on Wednesday, January 15, after spending over two weeks in critical condition due to extensive swelling that affected his neck, tongue, and chest, ultimately leading to fatal breathing complications.

He was receiving treatment in the hospital’s critical care unit after his condition deteriorated rapidly in the days following the procedure.

Isoka had been admitted for a week and had already undergone two surgeries as doctors attempted to manage the life-threatening complications.

According to his wife, Vivian Nekesa, doctors had informed the family that Isoka required another major chest operation, which had been scheduled for early Thursday, but his condition worsened before the surgery could be performed.

"I was told Amos needed a chest operation. The doctor later informed me that his heartbeat worsened during the night and eventually stopped. They tried to assist him to breathe, but it did not work, and Amos passed away at around 3 am," she said.

Following his death, preparations are now underway to transport Isoka’s body to his rural home in Kapkoi village, Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, as the family makes burial arrangements.

File image of the Kenyatta National Hospital

As earlier told by the family, Isoka visited the clinic for what should have been a routine tooth extraction.

However, his condition rapidly deteriorated after the procedure, with the patient experiencing intense pain, difficulty breathing, and an inability to eat or speak normally.

When the patient returned to the facility seeking assistance and a referral letter as his condition worsened, the practitioner allegedly dismissed his concerns, claiming the matter was no longer his responsibility despite having performed the extraction.

As the situation became increasingly critical, the family rushed him to Wema Hospital, where he was admitted for urgent medical care.

Medical professionals at the facility suspected that the use of unsterilized equipment during the dental procedure may have triggered the severe infection.

In a troubling admission, the practitioner who conducted the extraction confirmed that he was neither a licensed dentist nor equipped with the proper tools required to perform dental procedures safely.