Editor's Review

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, the national carrier said the claims were misleading and damaging to the reputation of both the airline and its employees.

“The article raises serious allegations regarding aircraft maintenance, safety, governance, leadership, and, most concerning, the integrity of Kenya Airways employees.

“These allegations are presented without evidence and without engagement with the airline or relevant aviation authorities. Such reporting risks misleading the public and unfairly damaging trust in a highly regulated, safety-critical industry,” read the statement in part.

KQ noted that its employees are licensed, trained, certified, and continuously assessed under strict regulatory and internal controls, with their work governed by approved procedures and subject to multiple layers of supervision and regular audits.

File image of a KQ plane.

The airline emphasized that any act of theft or deliberate misconduct is treated as gross misconduct and such cases are addressed firmly and transparently within established frameworks.

KQ also said it operates within one of the most regulated industries in the world, noting that safety and airworthiness are not discretionary.

“They are mandatory conditions for our licence to operate. Maintenance activities are conducted under an approved Quality Management System and Safety Management System, subject to continuous oversight by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and aligned to international aviation standards,” KQ stated.

The airline also said aircraft parts are procured from audited and approved suppliers and installed with full airworthiness documentation and traceability.

KQ mentioned that the processes are subject to inspection and audit by aviation authorities and independent oversight bodies.

Further, the carrier explained that controlled transfer of serviceable components between aircraft is a globally accepted and regulated aviation practice, especially during periods of worldwide spare parts shortages.

“Every component involved is fully tracked, inspected, certified, and recorded. This process does not compromise safety and does not involve staff misconduct,” KQ explained.

On fleet availability, KQ said it has consistently communicated the number of aircraft undergoing maintenance, including global shortages of engines and spare parts, extended overhaul turnaround times, and supply chain disruptions affecting airlines worldwide.

The airline disclosed that it currently has five aircraft undergoing scheduled maintenance, with defined plans for return to service ahead of the peak season.

This comes after a local newspaper on Thursday reported that KQ’s grounded fleet was due to the looting of aircraft parts in the airline.

The newspaper claimed that there is a syndicate within the airline that is stripping parts from aircraft on the tarmac and selling them back to the airline.

The national carrier was also accused of leasing old Boeing jets for Ksh60 million per month.

According to the newspaper, over Ksh98 billion of taxpayers' money has already been spent to bail out KQ.