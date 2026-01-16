Editor's Review Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has condemned police brutality after a CCTV captured officers assaulting young men who were playing pool in Nandi Hills Town.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, Senator Cherargei termed the incident an abuse of human rights.

The UDA Senator accused the officers of violating Article 244 of the Constitution of Kenya (2010), which mandates the National Police Service to respect human rights and promote high standards of professionalism.

“I want to strongly condemn these acts of police brutality, criminality, and abuse of human rights perpetuated by police officers in Nandi Hills Town, Nandi county, to peace loving youth who their only mistake was play pool game, which is not an offence in any of our laws.

“Under the constitution of Kenya 2010, article 244, the National police 'service' is mandated to respect human rights, promote high standards of professionalism, good relationships with broader society, and integrity. This provision has been violated by these rogue police officers,” Cherargei stated.

File inage of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

The Nandi Senator demanded that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja interdicts the officers who were involved in assaulting the youth in Nandi.

“I demand that the Inspector General of Police Kanja should immediately interdict and suspend the said police officers for this act of impunity. This is to also pave the way for the independent investigations to be carried out,” he stated.

Cherarei also said Nandi county police bosses should face full administrative action following the incident.

The Nandi Senator also called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to launch investigations into the acts of police brutality.

Further, Cherargei said he has engaged the Senate Committee on National Security to look into the matter urgently.

“The National security leadership must move in to prevent such acts of rogue police acts which are re-emerging frequently,” Cherargei added.

The CCTV footage showed a group of young men playing pool at an establishment in Nandi Hills town when uniformed police officers suddenly stormed the premises.

The officers ordered the youths to lie down on the floor, after which some were slapped while others were beaten with batons.

The officers then left the establishment after assaulting the youths for nearly eight minutes.

This comes days after IPOA launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Utange, Mombasa County.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 6, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said the probe was initiated immediately after the incident and has since reached a critical phase.

"The Independent Policing Oversight Authority launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on New Year's Eve and wishes to give a status update.

"Following the death of Dennis Ringa Swaleh at Utange-Swale Nguru, Shopping Centre, Kisauni Subcounty in Mombasa County, the investigation launched on January 2, 2026, is at an advanced stage," the statement read.

IPOA explained that it has already gathered substantial evidence and testimonies from those directly and indirectly linked to the incident.

IPOA further noted that investigative work is ongoing, with additional procedural steps planned to strengthen the case.