The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has ordered the prosecution of 5 former Homa Bay County officials and a private company in connection with procurement irregularities amounting to Ksh348,927,840.

In a statement on Friday, January, the ODPP said it issued the directive after it reviewed an inquiry file submitted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

According to the ODPP, the suspects irregularly issued a tender for the construction of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block to a company linked to one of the county employees.

“Investigations revealed that the former Clerk of the Homa Bay County Assembly, Mr Odhiambo Daniel Kaudo, alongside five other senior county officials, were allegedly involved in irregular procurement processes during the award of Tender No. HBCA/T/W6/2018–2019 for the proposed construction of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block.

“The tender was reportedly awarded to a company linked to employees of the County Government, raising serious concerns of conflict of interest, abuse of office, and violations of procurement laws,” read part of the statement.

The suspects include: Odhiambo Daniel Kaudo, Fath Adhiambo Apuko, Patrick Tunoi, Roseline Anyango Odhiambo, Mary Pauline Oduor and Hartland Enterprises Limited Director James Mumali Oyuka.

The suspects will face multiple charges, including abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

“The ODPP reiterates its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, promoting public interest, ensuring the proper administration of justice, and preventing the abuse of legal processes in the discharge of its constitutional mandate,” ODPP added.

