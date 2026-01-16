Editor's Review Kenyan photographer Mwangi Kirubi has won gold at the World Sports Photography Awards, earning global recognition for an image captured at the Safari Rally.

Kenyan photographer Mwangi Kirubi has won gold at the World Sports Photography Awards 2026, earning global recognition for an image captured at the Safari Rally.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, he said the award-winning photograph was taken during the 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya.

Kirubi described the award as a deeply personal and national achievement, reflecting on his journey since the Safari Rally rejoined the WRC.

He also attributed the win to his consistent presence at the event as one of the few accredited Kenyan photographers.

"A proud moment for me, my country Kenya and the Safari Rally. When the Safari Rally returned to the WRC circuit in 2021, I was one of a handful of Kenyan photographers accredited to shoot at the rally. I have been privileged to shoot at every WRC Safari Rally Kenya ever since, making the 2025 edition my fifth in a row," he said.

Kirubi explained that the winning image was taken during the Shakedown stage at Sleeping Warrior, noting that the session offers photographers multiple opportunities to refine their approach due to repeated runs by the drivers.

"This winning image was captured during Shakedown at Sleeping Warrior. Unlike regular rally stages that are run once before the cars dash on to the next stage, at Shakedown, the drivers run the stage three to four times.

"These back-to-back runs give the photographers a chance to change our shooting positions and settings, with the goal of capturing the best shots," he added.

File image of the award-winning photo

Kirubi further detailed his technical approach, explaining that while his camera settings remained largely consistent, he deliberately changed his physical shooting position to achieve a more compelling perspective.

"I almost always shoot in AV mode which didn't change on the different runs. What changed was my shooting position, from a jump to this one which is where I captured my favourite images from the rally and this winning shot," he continued.

Kirubi also explained the dramatic visual effect seen in the image, pointing to the distinctive dust thrown up by the rally car.

"The dust Grégoire Munster and Louis Louka in their Ford Puma Rally1 are kicking up is called fesh fesh. It is almost watery in nature yet very dry, hence the splashy look it produces in photos," he concluded.

