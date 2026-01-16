Editor's Review Flora was working as a house help in Nairobi before undertaking the challenge.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has vowed to sponsor the college education of Flora Anyango, the 23-year-old woman who captured national attention after hugging a tree for 74 hours in protest against corruption.

Speaking at the hospital where he visited Anyango following her successful completion of the challenge, Governor Lusaka praised her courage and commitment to advocating against graft in the country.

"You did a good job of highlighting the issues you were advocating against," the Governor told Anyango during the visit.

In a gesture of support, Lusaka announced he would personally fund her educational aspirations.

"And so that you are able to continue with what you do, I also say you go ahead and look for that college you were talking about, and then contact me and I will pay for your fees until you finish."

The Governor concluded his remarks with words of encouragement, saying, "May God bless you, and continue guiding you. And may you find other challenges."

File image of 23-year-old Flora Onyango.

Anyango, a resident of Mbakalo Ward in Tongaren Constituency, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after completing her 74-hour protest.

The young woman, who works as a househelp in Nairobi, travelled back to her home county specifically to undertake the symbolic demonstration.

Her protest began at exactly 1:04 p.m. on Monday along the railway line opposite Posta Grounds in Bungoma town.

The initiative aimed to draw public attention to what she described as widespread corruption in public offices and to pressure leaders into taking meaningful action against the vice.

Despite having no prior training for such an endurance challenge, Anyango remained committed to her cause. She went without food or water throughout the three-day period, with only a timekeeper assigned to monitor and document her protest.

Her hospitalization comes amid growing concerns from health authorities about the trend.

The Ministry of Health, through Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, had earlier cautioned citizens attempting similar challenges to first seek medical clearance.

Speaking on Thursday, January 15, Muthoni emphasized that such physically demanding activities require proper health assessments beforehand.

The Ministry disclosed that it had received multiple reports of participants experiencing medical emergencies and requiring hospitalization after undertaking extended tree-hugging exercises without proper health screening.

While not prohibiting the activity, health officials have stressed the importance of ensuring physical fitness before attempting such endurance feats.