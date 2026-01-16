Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has stepped in to address concerns raised by tennis player Angela Okutoyi over a lack of sponsorship.

The Ministry of Sports has stepped in to address concerns raised by tennis player Angela Okutoyi over a lack of sponsorship.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that immediate measures are being taken to support the young athlete’s career.

He confirmed that he had personally taken up Okutoyi’s case and engaged the leadership of the Kenya Tennis Federation following her public appeal for support.

"Tennis has the power to open doors, transform lives, and inspire our youth to dream beyond limitations. It builds discipline, resilience, and provides global opportunities for young people who dare to believe in their talent.

"I have received Angella Okutoyi’s appeal and spoken to Kenya Tennis Federation leadership. Angella is a remarkable Kenyan talent whose journey continues to inspire many young athletes across the country," he said.

Mvurya further revealed that the Ministry is now working with the Tennis Federation of Kenya to ensure Okutoyi is adequately supported ahead of her upcoming competitions.

"As a Ministry we will be engaging the Tennis Federation of Kenya to explore immediate support options and ensure she is well prepared and financially supported ahead of her next tournament in May," he added.

File image of Angela Okutoyi

Elsewhere, this comes months after the ministry unveiled new reforms aimed at strengthening Kenya’s anti-doping framework in a bid to reinforce the country’s standing as a leader in clean athletics and fair competition.

Speaking on Thursday, October 2, Mvurya said the measures are designed to improve the technical capacity of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) through policies that meet global best practices.

According to Mvurya, a major highlight of the reforms is the financial commitment from the National Treasury, which has agreed to ring-fence funding for anti-doping programs.

"The government is providing an action plan and commitment beginning with the supplementary budget to allocate additional funding for ADAK in this financial year," he said.

Mvurya noted that the reforms will also see a restructuring of the agency to strengthen its board and technical staff in line with international standards.

"We are reviewing the organogram to bring on board the right experts needed to enhance ADAK's efficiency and effectively manage anti-doping programs in Kenya," he added.

Mvurya revealed that Kenya has made steady progress in meeting requirements set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), having resolved 30 of the 35 compliance issues highlighted.

He added that a progressive action plan has since been submitted to address the remaining five.

"We are in constant communication with WADA on the implementation of the corrective action plan. We expect a positive response in the coming months. This demonstrates the government's commitment to protecting the integrity of our sport," he further said.