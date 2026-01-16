Editor's Review The statement comes shortly after the Nandi Governor issued his own condemnation of the incident.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into a disturbing incident captured on camera showing police officers assaulting young men who were playing pool at an entertainment venue in Nandi Hills, Nandi County.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan confirmed that the authority had taken note of the viral video circulating on social media and immediately deployed a Rapid Investigations Team to the scene.

"The video, which is timestamped at approximately 2350 hours, appears to show several police officers entering a room where the young men were playing pool and subsequently subjecting them to physical assault," Hassan stated.

According to the IPOA statement, preliminary investigations have established several key facts about the incident that occurred on the night of January 10, 2026.

"The incident occurred on 10th January 2026. The incident took place within Nandi Hills Town and affected other establishments, including bars and hotels. Several victims and witnesses have been identified and contacted," the statement read.

The surveillance footage, which sparked public outrage online, depicted uniformed officers raiding the pool hall where several young men were engaged in a game.

The officers commanded the youths to lie on the ground before proceeding to physically assault them. Some victims were slapped while others were struck with batons during the incident that lasted approximately eight minutes before the officers departed the premises.

The Authority has condemned the conduct displayed in the video, calling for restraint and proper procedures in policing operations.

"The Authority condemns any use of unnecessary and unwarranted force in policing, calls for calm as it undertakes investigations, and reaffirms its commitment to impartial inquiries and the promotion of accountability and professionalism within the National Police Service," Hassan stated.

IPOA revealed that despite the incident occurring on January 10, no formal complaint had been filed with the authority until after the video surfaced online. The Chairperson urged members of the public to report such incidents through proper channels whenever they occur.

The statement comes shortly after Nandi Governor Stephen Sang issued his own condemnation of the incident. In his statement, the Governor described the video as ‘not only disturbing but worrying’ and strongly denounced the officers' actions.

"I strongly condemn this disturbing incident as captured on CCTV footage in Nandi Hills. Such conduct is not unlawful and unacceptable, but also demonstrates a classic example of a gross violation of the constitutional rights and dignity of citizens," Governor Sang stated.

The Governor emphasized that the National Police Service's mandate is to protect the public rather than harass or brutalize innocent citizens.

"The County Government of Nandi will not countenance police brutality in any form. Professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights must be upheld at all times without exception," Sang declared.