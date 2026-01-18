Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nyeri and Embu counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Nyeri and Embu counties on Monday, January 19.

In a notice on Sunday January 18, the company said the planned outages are necessary to allow for network maintenance works

In Nyeri County, the interruptions will take place between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in several areas.

In Muruguru, Kiamuiru and Githiru areas, power will be unavailable in Muruguru Sec Sch, Muruguru Mkt, Kiamuiru, Githiru, Sda Muruguru, Satima Millers, Gikunju Martenity, Mugwathi Hotel and adjacent customers.

In Ihururu, Mathari Hospital and Njoguini areas, the outage will affect Mwenji, Nyamakuyu, Ngoru, Njoguini, Jua Kali, Miagayuini, Kanyinya, Muhoya, Thatha, Nyeri Hill, and VOK Booster.

Kanjora, Kimathi Sec. Burton, Mathari Hosp, Caritus, Kamwenja Teachers College, Mathari S/Center, Nyeri High Sch and adjacent customers will also be affected.

Parts of Embu County will also experience a power interruption on the same day from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Rukuriri, Kyeni Hospital and Mufu, covering Makutano Mkt, Kiaragana Pri, Hon Karemba, Kanja Mkt, Mary Gorretti Girls, Mufu Mkt, Kathageri Mkt and Kigumo Mkt.

Mukuuri Mkt, Mbuinjeru Mkt, Kiaganari Girls, Kegonge Boys, Mikundu Cf Kathunguri Mkt, Njeruri Mkt, Iriari Mkt, Kariru Sec, Gitare Sec and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes weeks after Kenya Power issued a customer alert clarifying its hours of operation and reminding customers that its teams work round the clock to address electricity supply issues and conduct necessary inspections.

In a notice on Wednesday, December 24, the power utility emphasized that it provides uninterrupted service to resolve power outages and inspection of installations on a 24-hour basis.

Kenya Power advised all customers to allow its staff access to electricity supply installations, meters, and cables located within their premises at any time of day or night as they carry out their duties.

"All our customers are advised to allow our staff access to electricity supply installations, meters and cables, that are located within their premises, as they carry out their duties at any time of the day or night," the notice stated.

The company emphasized that all employees visiting customer premises must display official company identification cards bearing their staff numbers and national identification details.

To enhance security and prevent fraud, Kenya Power provided customers with a mechanism to independently verify the authenticity of persons presenting themselves as company employees.

Customers can verify staff credentials by calling the toll-free number *977# and following the prompt to access the Jua for Sure option number 4.