President William Ruto has sanctioned fresh reassignments within Kenya’s Foreign Service, with the changes taking effect immediately.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, former Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been reassigned as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Kampala, Uganda.

In the same shake-up, Ambassador Joash Maangi has been reassigned as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brussels, Belgium, where he will also serve as the country’s representative to the European Union.

"His Excellency the President has this afternoon sanctioned changes within the nation’s Foreign Service. The changes are necessitated by vacancies arising from the completion of the terms of service of serving ambassadors," the press release read.

Elsewhere, Ruto nominated Francis Meja as the new Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement on Wednesday, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the nomination of Meja has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

"His excellency the President, has today nominated Mr. Francis Meja for appointment as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

"The nominee is currently serving as a Member of the Public Service Commission, following his appointment in January 2025,” read part of the statement.

Meja previously held several senior executive and leadership positions, including as the founding Director-General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

He also served as a Council Member of Murang’a University of Technology and as the Registrar of Motor Vehicles in the Ministry of Transport.

Koskei noted that Meja also boasts over 15 years of experience in the banking and financial services.

“Beyond his public sector background, Mr. Meja brings to the role over fifteen years of experience in banking and financial services, having served in various management roles at Equity Bank Kenya PLC and the Housing Finance Company of Kenya (HFCK),” Koskei added.

The new PSC chair nominee holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.

If approved by Parliament, Meja will replace former PSC Chairperson Ambassador Anthony Muchiri.

Meja was among the 12 candidates who were shortlisted for the position.

In a notice on Thursday, December 4, the selection panel for the recruitment of PSC Chairperson said it shortlisted the 12 candidates from a total of 52 applicants.

"After considering the applications, the selection panel shortlisted the following candidates to appear for interviews on the dates and times indicated against their names," read the notice in part.

Other shortlisted candidates were former IEBC Commissioner Boya Molu, Francis Otieno Owino, Beverly Khasoa Opwora, Simeon Pkiyach, Daniel Waisiko Wambura, Jane Musangi Mutua, Simon Nabukwesi, Reuben Kipkemoi Chirchir, Mary Kimonye, James Tuitoek, and Patrick Omutia.